Senate Rejects Constitutional Accusation Against Former Energy Minister Diego Pardow

The constitutional accusation had received substantial support in the Chamber of Deputies with 80 votes in favor, 39 against, and 16 abstentions. However, the Senate rejected the first chapter with 28 votes against, 17 in favor, and 1 abstention, while the second chapter ended in a tie with 21 votes against, 21 in favor, and 3 abstentions.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Senado rechazó Acusación Constitucional contra el exministro de Energía Diego Pardow

The Senate chamber has rejected both chapters of the constitutional accusation filed against former Energy Minister Diego Pardow, stemming from the notorious «calculation error» that led to increased electricity bills and resulted in his departure from the ministerial role.

It’s important to note that the accusation was brought forth by deputies from UDI, RN, the Libertarian Party, Evópoli, the Republican Party, the Christian Democratic Party, the Democrats, Amarillos, and the PDG, and had been approved by a substantial majority in the Chamber of Deputies: 80 votes in favor, 39 against, and 16 abstentions.

However, the Senate had a different opinion, rejecting the first chapter of the accusation with 28 votes against, 17 in favor, and 1 abstention, while the second chapter faced a tie with 21 votes against, 21 in favor, and 3 abstentions.

