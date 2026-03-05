Senator Bianchi Addresses His Absence in Vote on Bill Favoring Elderly Criminals: Cites «Severe Family Issue»

Original article: Senador Bianchi explicó su ausencia en votación de proyecto que beneficia a criminales mayores: Tuvo un «problema familiar gravísimo»

It is important to note that some of his colleagues, including Senator Fidel Espinoza from the Socialist Party, criticized him for his «responsibility» in the approval of this initiative.

«I was indeed present in the Senate on the day of the vote, but I couldn’t attend due to a serious family issue, which I cannot disclose for the victim’s privacy. I had to assist this person with their situation at that time and was unable to cast my vote when required,» Bianchi stated.

He further expressed regret over comments suggesting that there was some form of negotiation involved, which he completely denied. «This has nothing to do with any kind of negotiation, nor did I receive any pressure not to vote. In fact, this focus has been placed on me despite the fact that four other senators also did not vote on this project,» he emphasized.

Lastly, Senator Bianchi expressed his intention to contribute to the improvement of the legislative proposal, reminding everyone that what was approved in the Senate is merely the preliminary idea for legislation.

«In the next phase, I plan to propose amendments as I believe it is essential that this improves. The project is just an idea for legislation; it is a starting point. There will be many stages, and we are here to ensure that this benefit is not granted to individuals who, for example, have committed crimes against humanity, rapists, pedophiles, or those who have perpetrated acts of terrorism, as we fundamentally believe in international law, national law, and human rights,» he stated.

«That is my commitment, and I absolutely reject the notion that this is a political action. It is purely a family and personal matter (…). I could have left the Senate if I did not wish to vote; I could have attended the presidential visit I was invited to in the Magallanes Region; however, I was here because I wanted to vote,» he added.

The Citizen