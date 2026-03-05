Senator Bianchi Addresses His Absence in Vote on Bill Favoring Elderly Criminals: Cites «Severe Family Issue»

Legislator denied political pressures and expressed his intention to improve the proposed legislation by presenting amendments, noting that what was passed is just the initial idea for legislation. He also pointed out that other senators—Ximena Rincón, Felipe Kast, Jorge Soria, and Sergio Gahona—were also absent during the vote: "This has focused on me, and there are four other parliamentarians who did not vote on this project," he stated.

Senator Bianchi Addresses His Absence in Vote on Bill Favoring Elderly Criminals: Cites «Severe Family Issue»
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Senador Bianchi explicó su ausencia en votación de proyecto que beneficia a criminales mayores: Tuvo un «problema familiar gravísimo»

It is important to note that some of his colleagues, including Senator Fidel Espinoza from the Socialist Party, criticized him for his «responsibility» in the approval of this initiative.

«I was indeed present in the Senate on the day of the vote, but I couldn’t attend due to a serious family issue, which I cannot disclose for the victim’s privacy. I had to assist this person with their situation at that time and was unable to cast my vote when required,» Bianchi stated.

He further expressed regret over comments suggesting that there was some form of negotiation involved, which he completely denied. «This has nothing to do with any kind of negotiation, nor did I receive any pressure not to vote. In fact, this focus has been placed on me despite the fact that four other senators also did not vote on this project,» he emphasized.

Lastly, Senator Bianchi expressed his intention to contribute to the improvement of the legislative proposal, reminding everyone that what was approved in the Senate is merely the preliminary idea for legislation.

«In the next phase, I plan to propose amendments as I believe it is essential that this improves. The project is just an idea for legislation; it is a starting point. There will be many stages, and we are here to ensure that this benefit is not granted to individuals who, for example, have committed crimes against humanity, rapists, pedophiles, or those who have perpetrated acts of terrorism, as we fundamentally believe in international law, national law, and human rights,» he stated.

«That is my commitment, and I absolutely reject the notion that this is a political action. It is purely a family and personal matter (…). I could have left the Senate if I did not wish to vote; I could have attended the presidential visit I was invited to in the Magallanes Region; however, I was here because I wanted to vote,» he added.

The Citizen

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Senador Bianchi explicó su ausencia en votación de proyecto que beneficia a criminales mayores: Tuvo un "problema familiar gravísimo"

Hace 1 minuto
The Citizen

DD.HH. para quienes los violaron: la derecha busca imponer un proyecto que vuelve a tensionar la memoria

Hace 11 horas
The Citizen

El "Factor Duco": La nominación que fractura al deporte y pone en jaque la ética del próximo gabinete

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

La frágil propuesta de gobernanza migratoria

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Right-Wing Push for Bill Could Compromise Human Rights Justice in Chile

Hace 11 horas
The Citizen

Senate Approves Controversial Bill Allowing Release of Elderly Criminals for Health Reasons by Narrow Vote

Hace 23 horas
The Citizen

The "Duco Factor": A Controversial Nomination that Challenges Sports Integrity and Ethics in the Incoming Cabinet

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Licitación Red Movilidad 2025: TDLC y Senado examinan denuncias por distorsiones competitivas y sobrecostos fiscales

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Justicia por Víctor Jara y Littré Quiroga: acusan a exmilitar Pedro Barrientos como autor de secuestro y homicidio calificado

Hace 3 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano