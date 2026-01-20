Senator Campillai Condemns Approval of Monument for Piñera: «We Remember Him as a Human Rights Violator»

Original article: Senadora Campillai criticó aprobación de monumento en memoria a Piñera: «Nosotros lo recordamos como un violador de derechos humanos»

On Tuesday, January 20, the Senate approved a bill by a vote of 33 in favor, 4 against, and 1 abstention, authorizing the erection of a monument to the late former president Piñera.

The initiative will now be reviewed in the Chamber of Deputies for its second legislative step (out of three).

Following the vote, Senator Fabiola Campillai criticized the approval of the project, labeling it as «an attempt by the right to rewrite history, to sweep under the rug the mutilations, eye traumas, and murders during the social uprising.»

In a notable speech, the legislator admitted she initially planned not to vote, knowing how the project would be decided, but changed her mind because, «according to my conviction, a person who was a human rights violator does not deserve a statue.»

«I don’t find it fair that a former president who violated so many human rights in Chile, who declared war on his people, should have a statue,» asserted Senator Campillai, emphasizing, «we remember him as a human rights violator, because it was police, state agents, who shot under his orders.»

«He sent them onto the streets when they weren’t even needed. Let’s remember that in the beginning of the social uprising, there were only songs and dances in Plaza Dignidad. There were no stones at that time; that came after the police began firing,» the parliamentarian recalled.

At this point, she highlighted, «I know this history completely because, fortunately, when I lived it at the start, I had my eyes. Unfortunately, they were taken from me during Sebastián Piñera’s government. People died, were mutilated, and tortured; Chileans were harmed.»

«I do not agree with that statue. My vote will be against it, even though I know it will pass. Sadly, we will always have to remember it because it will be there, where many people whom he harmed will look at it,» concluded the legislator.

In addition to Senator Fabiola Campillai, Daniel Núñez, Juan Ignacio Latorre, and Claudia Pascual voted against the bill, while Alejandra Sepúlveda abstained.

After the vote, Senator Daniel Núñez commented: «Being a former president does not automatically grant the right to honors: if that were the case, Constitution Square would be filled with statues. Even less so when his government was politically responsible for a repression that left people dead and blinded, like Gatica and Campillai.»

Today the Senate approved the project to erect a monument in honor of former president Piñera. This is an attempt by the right to rewrite history, to sweep under the rug the mutilations, eye traumas, and murders during the social uprising.… pic.twitter.com/teBJIoUxtw — Senator Fabiola Campillai (@DignidadFabiola) January 20, 2026

I rejected the monument to Sebastián Piñera

Being a former president does not automatically grant the right to honors: if that were the case, Constitution Square would be filled with statues. Even less so when his government was politically responsible for a repression that left people dead and blinded, like Gatica and Campillai pic.twitter.com/unsecAseWS — Daniel Nuñez A. (@daniel_nunez_a) January 20, 2026

We will continue to provide updates.