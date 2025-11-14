Senator Campillai Condemns Kaiser’s Promise to Release Officer Who Blindfolded Her: «His Words Reflect a Complete Lack of Humanity»

"What happened to me must never happen again, nor should the experiences of the more than 400 victims of eye trauma. Therefore, those responsible must be in prison, and deniers should be kept far from La Moneda," the legislator asserted.

Senator Fabiola Campillai has criticized the promise made by far-right candidate Johannes Kaiser to release Patricio Maturana, the police officer who blinded her with a tear gas shot in 2019, should he be elected President. Maturana was sentenced to 12 years in prison for this act.

Kaiser made these remarks during an interview on the podcast ‘Cómo te lo explico,’ hosted by Mónica Rincón and Paula Catena, where he stated that he would not only free Maturana but also «everyone» uniformed personnel convicted of human rights violations.

In response, Senator Fabiola Campillai stated, «I am not surprised he wants to pardon the man who left me blind. His sector has always justified criminals, especially those who attack those of us living in marginalized communities.»

Campillai further emphasized that Kaiser’s words «demonstrate a profound lack of humanity. They not only lack empathy, but they are driven by hate, rage, and ignorance.»

