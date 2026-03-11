Senator Cariola Critiques Government’s Proposal to Reassess 40-Hour Workweek Law: «I Regret that Shortly After President Kast Took Office, His Commitments Are Already Being Watered Down»

Original article: Senadora Cariola por anuncio de «revisión» a ley de las 40 horas: «Lamento que a poco de haber asumido el Presidente Kast ya se estén relativizando compromisos que él mismo hizo»

Senator Karol Cariola (PC), elected with the highest national majority, took office on Wednesday, March 11, as the representative for the Valparaíso region, marking a new presidential transition and the start of a new legislative period.

After serving three terms as a deputy, Cariola stated that she arrives at the Senate «with the same conviction and strength. We come to represent the interests of a region facing significant challenges in health, infrastructure, security, housing, and in relation to ongoing reconstruction processes that are still delayed. In these matters, we intend to make an impact with the new government,» she announced.

In this regard, the legislator expressed her intention to play a responsible opposition role: «We will be in opposition, but we will support anything that benefits our people. I do not intend to be an opposition that denies the government basic necessities merely due to differing political views. If the government succeeds, Chile succeeds too.»

However, she also warned that her role will involve defending the social advancements achieved in recent years: «We will contribute to all efforts that improve our people’s lives, but if the focus shifts to regressing labor rights, women’s rights, or children’s rights, then we will undoubtedly be a clear and firm opposition.»

40-Hour Workweek Law

When asked about the new government’s initial announcements, Senator Cariola voiced her concerns about potential setbacks in labor matters, particularly regarding the implementation of the 40-Hour Workweek Law.

It is important to note that on the eve of the presidential transfer, the new Minister of Labor, Tomás Rau, stated that one of the plans of Kast’s administration is to review «everything that has somehow contributed to hindering employment.»

«Obviously, the 40-hour law has a timeline; it will reduce to 42 hours on April 26, that’s how it is (…) But we will review those things that are preventing more jobs from being created because we have had an incredibly high unemployment rate for over three years,» added Minister Rau.

In response, Senator Karol Cariola expressed regret that «just hours after President Kast took office, commitments he made to the country are already being questioned. He committed to not rolling back the 40-hour workweek, which was a cross-party achievement built over years of legislative discussion,» she recalled.

«I hope the President keeps his word and that the implementation of the 40-hour workweek is not compromised, as it is one of the most important labor measures approved recently,» reiterated the parliamentarian.

Another aspect that concerns Senator Cariola is the announcements regarding public spending cuts. She stated, «From the Valparaíso region, we are particularly worried about the potential cuts to public spending, as we have significant deficits in housing, reconstruction, and health.»

«Reducing resources in these areas directly impacts the quality of life for people,» warned the PC senator.

