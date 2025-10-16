Senator Fabiola Campillai Calls for Legislation to Suspend Salaries of Expelled Parliament Members

The project was introduced in August 2024 and is currently under review by the Constitutional Commission of the Chamber of Deputies. Senator Campillai stated, "It is time to discuss this openly with the public and to move forward so that all expelled parliamentarians have their salaries revoked. The public demands it, and we must make our positions more honorable."

Following the expulsion of Deputy Joaquín Lavín, Senator Fabiola Campillai urged her colleagues in Parliament to advance her proposal aimed at suspending the salaries (diets) of those parliamentarians who have been expelled.

It is important to note that Lavín is under investigation for alleged crimes, including tax fraud, influence peddling, and misappropriation of public funds, among others.

«There are now six parliamentarians expelled, including Joaquín Lavín León, and they continue to receive their parliamentary salaries. It is unacceptable that this is happening, and the project I presented last August has still not been discussed,» stated the legislator in a video shared on her social media.

María Luisa Cordero, Francisco Pulgar, Mauricio Ojeda, Catalina Pérez, Miguel Ángel Calisto, and now Joaquín Lavín León are the parliamentarians expelled in the current period from 2022 to 2026.

In recent hours, it was reported that an investigation requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office from the General Comptroller’s Office revealed that the money reimbursed with public funds for the campaign expenses of former Maipú Mayor Cathy Barriga was not transferred to the alleged supplier company, but to her husband, Deputy Joaquín Lavín. Read this article and more about the case below:

Original article: Desafuero de Lavín: Senadora Fabiola Campillai reiteró llamado a tramitar proyecto que suspende dieta a parlamentarios desaforados

