Senator Huenchumilla Critiques ‘Yellow’ and ‘Democrat’ Parties: «They Aligned with the Right and Vanished»

Senator Huenchumilla Discusses ‘Yellow’ and ‘Democrat’ Parties

Francisco Huenchumilla, the re-elected senator from Araucanía and president of the Christian Democratic Party (DC), addressed the situation of two political groups, formerly affiliated with the DC, that have shifted towards the right. In a publicly circulated video, the parliamentarian stated emphatically: «Those who left for the right, such as the ‘Yellow’ and ‘Democrat’ parties, will now dwindle as a party. That gamble did not pay off. They went right and disappeared.»

In his analysis, Huenchumilla contrasted the electoral outcomes for these groups, noting that «the ‘Yellow’ party secured zero deputies, while the ‘Democrats’ managed to gain only one. In contrast, the Christian Democrats achieved two senators and eight deputies on our broader centrist path, as I call it.» He used these results to underscore his criticism of the project that departed from the political center.

Addressing supporters of these parties directly, the legislator extended an invitation: «I want to reach out to all DC members who mistakenly believed in the ‘Democrat’ and ‘Yellow’ initiatives. To my dear former comrades, you were mistaken in good faith. This was not a centrist project; it was a right-leaning camouflage project.» He added, «And that failed. I invite you to return. The doors of the party are open for you.»

However, Huenchumilla made a clear distinction between grassroots members and the leaders who pushed the rightward shift. While he welcomed grassroots members back to the DC, he firmly stated regarding the leaders: «Those who aligned with the right, took pictures, and financed their campaigns? No, they should continue on their path and see what they do.» He concluded with a nationwide call to former grassroots members: «From Arica to Puntarenas, I invite you to return home. Our doors are open because this is the party that Chile needs.»

The senator concluded his remarks by highlighting the electoral triumph of the DC and the failure of the dissenting initiative that purported to represent the political center of the country. «In the midst of our crisis, we secured two senators and eight deputies across Chile. And our former comrades who left are now reeling from their defeat,» Huenchumilla asserted, reaffirming the relevance of his party.

