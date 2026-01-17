Original article: Senadora Pascual pide a Defensoría de la Niñez que se pronuncie por oficio de Contraloría que pide «datos sensibles» de niños y adolescentes del Programa PAIG

Senator Pascual Calls on Child Protection Agency to Address Controversial Audit Request for Sensitive Data of Minors in PAIG Program

Senator Claudia Pascual (PC) expressed grave concern regarding an official request from the Comptroller General of the Republic, which seeks «sensitive data» from children and adolescents benefiting from the PAIG, or Gender Identity Support Program.

During a session of the Senate Women’s Commission, attended by Minister of Women Antonia Orellana, the legislator highlighted that the request from the oversight body could infringe upon the rights of these minors.

«This raises serious concerns, and I am quite worried, as I received a copy today of an official note from the Comptroller, note 3818 dated January 8, 2026, directed to the Talcahuano Health Service. However, I understand this is being individualized across all health services,» explained Senator Pascual.

She provided details about the contentious document, where the Comptroller «asks health subsecretariats to deliver a list of beneficiaries—children and adolescents from the Gender Identity Support Program—covering the years 2023, 2024, and 2025, including their identification numbers, social names, registered names, dates of birth, registered sex, gender identity, program entry date, exit date if applicable, hospital entity, and status of current participation.»

«This level of detail compromises sensitive data, putting children and adolescents at risk, similar to what is being requested for the Trans Health program, again with such a high level of specificity. The request does not seek ‘anonymized’ data; to the contrary, it demands extensive detail,» cautioned the parliamentarian.

Consequently, she announced her intention to send a formal request to the Child Protection Agency «to issue a statement regarding this matter. The Commission endorsed this request, reaffirming its commitment to protecting the rights of children and adolescents,» Senator Pascual stated after the committee session concluded.

We will continue to provide updates.