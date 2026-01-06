Senators Approve Initiative to Mandate Labeling of Ultra-Processed Foods

Original article: Senadores aprueban idea de legislar rotulación de alimentos ultraprocesados

The Senate Health Committee has approved a bill that amends the law on the nutritional composition of foods, aimed at requiring the labeling of ultra-processed foods and restricting their advertising.

During the session, senators acknowledged that the consumption of these products is one of the key factors contributing to excessive malnutrition. Therefore, the proposal seeks to label products as ultra-processed if they contain more than five ingredients derived from chemical-industrial processes.

Additionally, it was noted that the low cost of snacks, prepared meals, fast food, fruit nectar, flavored waters, sliced bread, sausages, nuggets, and dairy products, among others, leads thousands of Chileans to choose these items daily, often unaware of their harmful health effects.

This and other topics were discussed during the session on January 6, which featured the participation of Daniela Godoy, the Senior Officer for Food Security and Nutrition Policies from the regional office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

The expert highlighted the impact of Chile’s 2016 nutritional labeling law in Latin America and the Caribbean, along with statistics that have shown a real disincentive for the consumption of foods labeled «high in fat, salt, sugar, and calories.»

«This project is believed to complement the existing law, which has already reduced the intake of products high in salt, sugar, fats, and calories by 23% per capita, increased consumer awareness regarding their purchases, and prompted the industry to reformulate their products,» added Daniela Godoy.

Advertising Restrictions

The initiative also establishes that advertising for these products cannot be directed at children under 14 years old.

It clarifies that advertising encompasses all forms of promotion, communication, recommendation, propaganda, information, or action intended to promote the consumption of a specific product, including content developed on digital platforms and paid internet advertisements.

Senators have agreed to set a deadline for the presentation of amendments on Thursday, January 15, so that proposed changes can be analyzed starting Monday, January 19, before sending the text for initial review by the Senate Chamber.

El Ciudadano