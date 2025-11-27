Sergio Yáber Under Investigation for Money Laundering; Hired Relatives of Two Judges Who Voted for His Appointment

Original article: Yáber, hoy investigado por lavado, contrató a parientes de dos jueces que votaron por su nombramiento como conservador

A series of judicial decisions, government appointments, and family hires, now under scrutiny due to an investigation for money laundering, marked the rise of Sergio Yáber Lozano to the position of Conservator of Real Estate (CBR) of Puente Alto in 2018.

As revealed by an investigation by CIPER, Yáber secured the role despite placing ninth in the preselection process, owing to votes from eight judges at the San Miguel Court of Appeals, including Luis Sepúlveda and Carlos Farías. After assuming the role, he hired relatives of both judges.

Currently, the conservator is suspended from his duties and is under investigation in the so-called Bielorrussian Plot.

According to the investigative report, Yáber relied on crucial backing for his nomination. Following his appointment, in a move raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest, he added to his team the wife of Minister Sepúlveda and a brother of Minister Farías.

The Process that Benefited Yáber

The public competition to select the conservator for Puente Alto attracted 112 applicants. Of these, only 25 completed all assessed stages, which included eligibility requirements, a resume review, a knowledge exam, skills testing, and a psychological evaluation. Sergio Yáber achieved a final score of 80.7 points, securing the ninth position.

Despite not being among the top scorers, the San Miguel Court of Appeals, in a vote conducted by its judges, included him in the final shortlist sent to the Ministry of Justice, then led by Hernán Larraín. Other candidates included Juan Cristi León (fourth place with 83.5 points) and Enrique Monasterio (second place with 85.7 points).

The voting record, accessed by CIPER, shows that judges Luis Sepúlveda and Carlos Farías, along with six other judges, voted for Yáber to be part of the shortlist.

On October 14, 2018, Minister Larraín signed the decree that officially appointed Yáber as conservator.

Hiring After the Appointment

CIPER’s investigation established that once in office, Yáber proceeded to hire family members of two judges who supported his nomination.

In November 2018, just two months after taking office, the wife of Minister Luis Sepúlveda started working in the CBR of Puente Alto and remained there until May 2023.

More than a year later, in November 2019, a brother of Minister Carlos Farías was hired in the same office.

Justifications from Involved Parties

When questioned by the mentioned outlet about these hires, conservator Sergio Yáber defended his decisions.

«Upon taking over the Puente Alto office, there was a need to hire people with experience and sufficient backgrounds for the assistance of individuals and the transactions carried out. It’s common to seek recommendations in the notarial or judicial field, as experienced and knowledgeable personnel are required,» he argued.

For his part, Minister Carlos Farías addressed the hiring of his brother, stating that he secured the job «due to his abilities.»

«After a period of unemployment, [my brother] sought employment in various sectors and achieved the job based on his skills that he holds today,» he claimed.

Regarding the controversy of voting for Yáber despite his ninth-place evaluation, Minister Farías downplayed the issue.

«I don’t see an issue with voting for someone in the top ten,» he stated, noting that the initial applicants exceeded a hundred.

In contrast, former minister Luis Sepúlveda, contacted by CIPER, declined to answer questions regarding his wife’s hiring. Citing his retirement, he refused to discuss the topic.

Written inquiries were also sent to him, but he has not responded thus far.

Yáber Under Investigation for Money Laundering

The revelation of these hires comes amid the serious legal issues currently facing Sergio Yáber. The conservator is suspended and accused of money laundering in the investigation known as the «Bielorrussian Consortium Case.»

The investigation against him was instigated by the case against former Supreme Court Minister Ángela Vivanco, who is accused of receiving bribes from the Chilean-Belarusian consortium Belaz Movitec (CBM) for rulings that caused Codelco to pay the group around $17 billion.

Although Yáber is implicated in this case, he has not yet been formally charged. He is accused of being involved in the laundering of the aforementioned bribes, where he allegedly acted with Vivanco’s partner, Gonzalo Miguieles; and the conservator of Chillán, Yamil Najle.

Specifically, he is accused of participating in a money laundering scheme after receiving funds from Migueles, which prosecutors claim correspond to bribes paid to the former magistrate for her favorable rulings towards CBM’s interests in the litigation against the state-owned copper company.

Moreover, the Public Prosecutor’s Office has announced it will investigate Yáber for two additional aspects: a potential transfer of $1.7 million to Republican deputy Cristián Araya—detected in a wiretap by OS7 Carabineros—and the delivery of $1.6 million to Democratic senator Matías Walker.

The legislator justified the funds as a contribution to a trip for his son, based on a «long friendship» with Yáber, while Araya categorically denied the accusations, stating he only met the conservator during a rescue operation as a firefighter and that: «I have never received a peso from the gentleman,» he stated.

However, he announced a temporary suspension of his participation in the parliamentary caucus.

This decision was communicated through his social media, seeking to prevent the issue from generating further political tension, although it has already impacted the image of the Republican presidential candidate, José Antonio Kast, as the electoral race reaches its final stretch.

The facts presented by CIPER add another layer of complexity to the case, raising serious questions about the networks of influence and hiring practices in the judiciary and appointed political positions.