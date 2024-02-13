Serpaj Warns of Critical Situation in Chile Due to Surge in Child Exploitation Cases: 73% Increase Noted from 2022 to 2024

Original article: Serpaj advierte crítico escenario en Chile ante incremento de casos de explotación sexual de la niñez: Aumentaron un 73% entre 2022 y 2024

Serpaj, the Peace and Justice Service, has reported a «critical» situation for children in Chile, highlighting a disturbing rise in sexual exploitation cases involving minors across the country.

“According to recent data from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Child Advocacy Office, reports of sexual exploitation of children and adolescents (ESNNA) in Chile have surged by 73% between 2022 and 2024,” stated Serpaj officials.

“This crisis is particularly evident with an alarming 89% increase in victims of obtaining and facilitation offenses, along with a 59% rise in cases involving abusive material,” the organization added.

Of particular concern is the severe gender bias inherent in this issue: 90% of the victims are girls and young women, predominantly aged between 14 and 17 years.

Additionally, Serpaj pointed out that the digital realm has become a high-risk environment. International studies indicate that 97% of youth have experienced some form of digital sexual violence during their development, including practices such as grooming and sextortion.

In light of this reality, Serpaj Chile reported that it has been actively implementing the Specialized Protection Programs for Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children and Adolescents (PEE) across various regions of the country for over 12 years.

“This work is based on the conviction that sexual exploitation is not a ‘decision’ made by adolescents; rather, it constitutes a serious violation of human rights founded on coercion and the extreme abuse of power by adults,” they emphasized.

The organization also stressed that the recovery process for victims should not be confined to therapeutic interventions but requires a strengthening of the social fabric to affirmatively address this issue.

“Our mission is always to seek truth, justice, and dignity, firmly believing that the territories that care are the true territories of peace,” stated Casandra Rivas, technical advisor for the Childhood and Rights Unit at Serpaj.

A New Conceptualization

In light of this complex scenario, the organization called for the appropriate use of the term ESNNA, advising against the terms «commercial and prostitution,» as these cases lack the consent and will of children and adolescents, representing a form of economic exploitation akin to slavery.

“To eradicate these practices, Serpaj Chile aligns with the challenges posed by the National Childhood and Adolescence Policy 2024-2032, urging the State and civil society to resist any tendency towards denialism and to guarantee safe and violence-free environments for all children in Chile,” concluded the organization.

El Ciudadano