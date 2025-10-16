Setback for the Right: Court Approves Lifting Immunity for Joaquín Lavín Over Alleged Corruption Charges

In a significant blow to right-wing politics, the Santiago Court of Appeals reviewed and approved the request for lifting the parliamentary immunity of desafuero en against Congressman Joaquín Lavín León (former UDI), who is under investigation for alleged charges of tax fraud, influence peddling, and misappropriation of public funds, among others.

The investigation against Lavín encompasses three fronts: the issuance of ideologically false invoices for campaign expenses, the development of software allegedly financed with Congressional funds and registered under an advisor’s name; and corruption crimes in the Municipality of Maipú while his wife, Cathy Barriga, served as mayor.

The former mayor is charged with tax fraud and forgery of public documents and is currently under the precautionary measure of nighttime house arrest.

It’s important to note that back in June, the Eastern Prosecutor’s Office requested the lifting of Joaquín Lavín León’s immunity «in the context of an investigation for tax fraud.» 48103595-7

The prosecutors affirmed that the investigative actions in this case were conducted with the support of the Economic Crimes Brigade of the Chilean National Police and the Specialized Anti-Corruption, Money Laundering, and Internal Integrity Unit (UNAC) of the National Prosecutor’s Office. They stated, «Once the analysis of the evidence presented by the Public Ministry is completed, the Courts of Justice will determine whether there is sufficient merit for the lifting of immunity.»

It should be noted that there is also a lawsuit filed by the State Defense Council against the former UDI members deemed responsible for the alleged crime, stemming from the case against Barriga for suspected misappropriation in the Municipality of Maipú.

It was precisely from the investigation of the former mayor that a parallel and confidential inquiry against Lavín commenced, regarding the alleged use of ideologically false invoices submitted as external consultancy to Congress while his wife served as mayor from 2016 to 2021.

This probe prompted the PDI to raid Lavín’s congressional office in Valparaíso, as well as his home in Peñaflor, where Cathy Barriga is complying with her house arrest precautionary measure.

SII Lawsuit Against Lavín for Tax Crimes

Moreover, it’s worth noting that the Internal Revenue Service (SII) has filed a lawsuit against the right-wing legislator for tax crimes occurring between 2017 and 2022, allegedly linked to the issuance and use of false invoices that would have resulted in a tax loss of $10,149,465.

Through legal action filed at the Seventh Guarantee Court in Santiago, the SII accuses the son of former mayor Joaquín Lavín of a series of tax crimes discovered during an investigation led by high-complexity prosecutor Constanza Encina.

The lawsuit, presented by the acting director of the service, Carolina Morales, not only implicates the congressman but also seeks to establish the responsibility of three others: Juan Silva Morales, Arnoldo Domínguez, and Felipe Vásquez.

According to the investigation, a total of 34 false invoices were allegedly issued between June 2017 and November 2022. These documents were reportedly produced by two printing companies represented by one of the other defendants, Juan Silva Morales, and directed to Joaquín Lavín through the mediation of Arnoldo Domínguez.

Additionally, the congressman allegedly utilized these false invoices to evade his tax obligations.

According to the complaint, Lavín León made a series of «maliciously incomplete or false declarations» with the direct aim of «paying a lower tax than was legally owed to the SII.» This conduct allegedly took place over a period stretching from 2018 to 2024.

The total fiscal detriment from these operations, estimated by the service, amounts to $10,149,465, updated to July 2025, reaching the same figure of $10,149,465.

What Does Joaquín Lavín’s Immunity Lifting Entail?

Following the approval of the immunity lifting request by the Santiago Court of Appeals, the former UDI member will lose the «procedural protection» that allows congress members from the day of their election or appointment to be safeguarded from prosecution or instant deprivation of liberty.

As a result, courts may impose precautionary measures against him and/or convict him.

Original article: Revés para la derecha: Corte desafuera a Joaquín Lavín por presunta corrupción