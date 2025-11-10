Severe Hailstorm in Loncoche Causes Up to 60% Crop Losses for Small Farmers and Damage to Homes

Reports from the Local Economic Development Directorate indicate that small farmers in Cuno, Traftralcan, Liglefun, Copihuelpe, Lumaco Sur, Collico, El Copihue, and Penchucon have experienced estimated losses of 40% to 60% of their production for the current season.

Severe Hailstorm in Loncoche Causes Up to 60% Crop Losses for Small Farmers and Damage to Homes
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen
Versión PDF

Original article: Potente granizada en Loncoche causa pérdidas de hasta un 60% a pequeños agricultores y deja daños en viviendas

Severe Hailstorm in Loncoche Causes Up to 60% Crop Losses for Small Farmers and Damage to Homes

A devastating hailstorm recorded on Saturday afternoon, November 8th, resulted in significant losses for the production of small fruits in the commune of Loncoche. The storm also caused material damage to homes and disruptions in electrical supply across several rural sectors.

According to reports from the Local Economic Development Directorate, small farmers in areas such as Cuno, Traftralcan, Liglefun, Copihuelpe, Lumaco Sur, Collico, El Copihue, and Penchucon reported estimated production losses ranging from 40% to 60% for the current season, depending on the type of crop and its exposure to the severe weather.

Additionally, three homes were reported to have sustained damage to their roofs. In these cases, the Social Assistance team from the Loncoche Municipality has activated its support networks, providing assistance to the affected families.

Meanwhile, several areas remain without electrical supply since the storm began, a situation that is currently being monitored in coordination with the relevant electrical company.

The municipality stated in a press release, «The technical team is continuing to gather information on the ground to assess the full impact of the phenomenon and to coordinate support and recovery actions for the affected producers and residents.»

Additionally, the Mayor of Loncoche, Alexis Pineda, detailed that while the front of bad weather only affected three homes in the commune, it had severe consequences for local family farming, particularly for small fruit orchards that were heavily impacted.

«We will send the necessary reports to request assistance from INDAP at the regional level, as we need to find a way to support these farmers, especially those who suffered irreparable losses in their orchards yesterday,» the mayor announced.

«Furthermore, some rural areas are still without electricity. Our emergency team is fully deployed. We will be sending the necessary reports to Senapred and will require any assistance needed from the regional and central government,» concluded the mayor of Loncoche.

Photos provided by the Municipality of Loncoche

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

"No More Poison!": Farmers Raise Alarm Over Health and Environmental Crisis Caused by Agrochemicals in Maule Region

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Chile's DGAC: Piñera Helicopter Crash Caused by "Loss of Visual References" After Sudden Windshield Fogging

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Unimarc Loses Appeal: Court Orders Compensation for Customer Injured in Escalator Accident

Hace 4 días
The Citizen

The Lancet Estimates Over 3 Million Years of Life Lost Due to Israeli Genocide in Gaza

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

National Strike in Peru: Merchants to March Against Extortion and Excessive Water Charges

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

SQM-Codelco Agreement: State Directors Must Account with Personal Assets if Pact Harms Chile

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Earth Has Crossed Its First Climate Tipping Point: Urgent Actions Needed at COP30

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

"Idiots" (and Justifiably So): Motorcycles Invade the Florid Desert, Sparking Outrage in Atacama

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara’s Campaign Aims to Lead on Small Donors: More Than 700 People Have Already Contributed

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano