Original article: Potente granizada en Loncoche causa pérdidas de hasta un 60% a pequeños agricultores y deja daños en viviendas

Severe Hailstorm in Loncoche Causes Up to 60% Crop Losses for Small Farmers and Damage to Homes

A devastating hailstorm recorded on Saturday afternoon, November 8th, resulted in significant losses for the production of small fruits in the commune of Loncoche. The storm also caused material damage to homes and disruptions in electrical supply across several rural sectors.

According to reports from the Local Economic Development Directorate, small farmers in areas such as Cuno, Traftralcan, Liglefun, Copihuelpe, Lumaco Sur, Collico, El Copihue, and Penchucon reported estimated production losses ranging from 40% to 60% for the current season, depending on the type of crop and its exposure to the severe weather.

Additionally, three homes were reported to have sustained damage to their roofs. In these cases, the Social Assistance team from the Loncoche Municipality has activated its support networks, providing assistance to the affected families.

Meanwhile, several areas remain without electrical supply since the storm began, a situation that is currently being monitored in coordination with the relevant electrical company.

The municipality stated in a press release, «The technical team is continuing to gather information on the ground to assess the full impact of the phenomenon and to coordinate support and recovery actions for the affected producers and residents.»

Additionally, the Mayor of Loncoche, Alexis Pineda, detailed that while the front of bad weather only affected three homes in the commune, it had severe consequences for local family farming, particularly for small fruit orchards that were heavily impacted.

«We will send the necessary reports to request assistance from INDAP at the regional level, as we need to find a way to support these farmers, especially those who suffered irreparable losses in their orchards yesterday,» the mayor announced.

«Furthermore, some rural areas are still without electricity. Our emergency team is fully deployed. We will be sending the necessary reports to Senapred and will require any assistance needed from the regional and central government,» concluded the mayor of Loncoche.

Photos provided by the Municipality of Loncoche

El Ciudadano