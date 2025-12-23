Sintrac Honorarios Union Protests Unjust Dismissals at La Pintana City Council Meeting

Members of the Sintrac Honorarios Union held a demonstration at the La Pintana City Council to protest what they termed as "unjust dismissals," claiming a "persistent anti-union practice" by the local administration.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Sindicato Sintrac Honorarios se manifestó en el Concejo Municipal de la Pintana por despidos injustificados

«Today, 40 workers were dismissed, most of whom are union members and have filed a harassment complaint with the Labor Directorate,» stated the union in a press release, referring to the situation in the municipality led by Mayor Claudia Pizarro (DC).

In this context, they highlighted that «this council meeting was requested by the association of municipal employees, specifically due to the dismissal of a worker who was recently transitioned from honorary to contracted status.»

«In these same days, where hundreds have been laid off from municipalities under both right and left-wing administrations, union leader Galo Quintanilla was dismissed from the Municipality of Renca,» Sintrac reported.

We will continue to provide updates.

El Ciudadano

