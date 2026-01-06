Original article: A 6 años del incendio de Kayser: Familias y organizaciones levantan la Corporación Verdad y Justicia para enfrentar la impunidad

Six Years After the Kayser Fire: Families and Organizations Establish Truth and Justice Corporation to Combat Impunity

On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, the official formation of the Truth and Justice Corporation for the Kayser Case took place at the Renca Municipality. This organization was created to preserve the memory of those lost, demand truth, justice, and reparations for families who lost loved ones in the Kayser warehouse fire, which occurred on October 20, 2019, amid the popular uprising.

During the blaze, local residents Manuel Muga, Andrés Ponce, Yoshua Osorio, Julián Pérez, and Luis Salas tragically died. Six years later, no responsible parties have been identified, highlighting a critical failing of the state towards the victims and their families.

«The corporation also arises as a response to a judicial process marked by irregularities, investigative deficiencies, and breaches in evidence handling that have obstructed the case’s clarity,» emphasized members of the newly established entity, whose board includes victims’ family members and social and human rights activists.

Alejandra Ponce, mother of Andrés Ponce, stands out as president; María Román serves as vice president, underscoring their commitment to community, ethics, and human rights.

The organization has received support from officials such as Senator Fabiola Campillai and Deputy Andrés Giordano, as well as from organizations including the Centro de Salud Mental y Derechos Humanos (CINTRAS), the Grupo Memoria Renca de Pie, the Renca Photographic Collective, and the Juan Antonio Ríos Territorial Assembly.

Establishment of a Cultural and Memory Center

One of the strategic goals of the Corporation is to create a Cultural and Memory Center on the site of the fire, which is currently designated for social housing. Additionally, a space for reflection and human rights education is proposed.

«In a political context marked by rising denialism and the far right, the Truth and Justice Corporation for the Kayser Case aims to serve as a space for advocacy, denunciation, and support, believing that collective organization is key to achieving the truth, justice, and reparations that the community deserves,» stated its members.

