Social Organizations Division Invites Citizens to Participate in the «Organized Territories» Citizen Consultation

Original article: División de Organizaciones Sociales invita a la ciudadanía a participar de la Consulta Ciudadana «Territorios Organizados»

The Social Organizations Division (DOS) has launched the «Organized Territories» Citizen Consultation, aimed at social leaders and the general public, which will run until December 13, 2025.

This consultation aims to gather community opinions on proposals developed in various public, academic, and organizational forums for the modernization of Law 19,418, which regulates Neighborhood Boards and other community organizations. These proposals primarily focus on strengthening citizen participation in public management at the local level.

The objective of this initiative is to collect and systematize information regarding specific aspects of the mentioned law and the relationship of Neighborhood Boards and other community entities with other relevant stakeholders.

The consultation is conducted virtually through a form available to the public on the website organizacionessociales.gob.cl and via this direct link (click here).

What is Law 19,418 About?

It regulates Neighborhood Boards and other Community Organizations in Chile, establishing norms regarding their formation, functioning, rights, and obligations.

Its goal is to provide a legal framework for these organizations to be established, obtain legal status, and represent residents in matters affecting them, collaborating with municipalities and other public organizations.

The Citizen