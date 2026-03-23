Socialism and the Left Triumph Over the Far Right in France: Paris, Marseille, and Lyon Maintain Control

Original article: Triunfo del socialismo y la izquierda sobre la ultraderecha en Francia: París, Marsella y Lyon

The municipal elections held this weekend in France have shaped a clear political landscape: the left retains control over the country’s three largest cities, delivering significant defeats to the far-right and traditional right in major urban centers. Paris, Marseille, and Lyon continue to stand as progressive strongholds.

The electoral day saw a turnout surpassing that of 2020, around 57% , as socialists and ecologists successfully held onto their key positions, while the far-right National Rally (RN) and The Republicans (LR) faced setbacks in their primary targets.

Unquestionable Socialist Victory in Paris

In the capital, socialist candidate Emmanuel Grégoire achieved a clear and decisive victory, succeeding Anne Hidalgo. Grégoire defeated right-wing candidate Rachida Dati, who had Macron’s endorsement and aimed to reshape the capital as a symbol of political change.

Estimates suggest Grégoire garnered nearly 51.8% of the votes, while Dati received 39.6%, a margin of over 12 points that dispelled any doubts about a potential rightward shift . «Paris has chosen to remain true to its history,» declared an emotional Grégoire, calling his success «the victory of a certain idea of Paris, a vibrant, progressive, and popular Paris» . The candidate from La France Insoumise (LFI), Sophia Chikirou, came in third.

Marseille and Lyon: Consolidated Left Strongholds

The same trend was observed in the second and third largest cities in the country.

In Marseille, outgoing socialist mayor Benoît Payan was comfortably re-elected. His victory carries special significance as a direct counter to the far-right. Payan received approximately 54.7% of the votes, doubling the RN candidate Franck Allisio, who secured 40.1% . The right-wing candidate, Martine Vassal, barely surpassed 5%, illustrating the decline of that option in the Mediterranean city .

In Lyon, the victory was closer but equally significant. Ecologist Grégory Doucet, heading a left-wing alliance (Ecolo-PS-PCF-LFI), triumphed over center-right candidate Jean-Michel Aulas by a narrow margin (51.1% to 48.9%) . Despite Aulas announcing his intention to contest the results due to «numerous irregularities» , the results solidify Lyon as a city governed by the ecologist left.

A Nuanced Victory: The Rest of the Territory

While the left’s triumph in the major cities is undeniable, the French electoral map reveals a more complex reality, depicting a fragmented country ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.

As the Socialist Party and ecologists celebrated their successes in the metropolises, The Republicans (LR) managed to gain control of several medium-sized cities, taking them from the left. This includes Clermont-Ferrand (a socialist bastion for 80 years), Besançon (where the left ruled since 1953), and Brest, which fell into the hands of right-wing candidates .

Meanwhile, the far-right RN, led by Jordan Bardella, also made territorial gains, although it missed out on its major prizes. It failed in its attempts to conquer Toulon and Nîmes but celebrated victories in cities like Carcassonne, Saint-Avold, and Liévin, consolidating its influence in rural and mid-sized France .

Lessons for the Future: The Alliance Strategy

An analysis of the results also reveals an internal lesson for the French left. In cities where the Socialist Party and Ecologists decided to ally with La France Insoumise (LFI) led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the outcomes were predominantly negative. Cities like Limoges, Toulouse, and Avignon, which employed this fusion strategy, ended up falling into the hands of the right or did not meet expectations . In contrast, where the PS and ecologists ran without LFI, as in Paris and Marseille, the results were overwhelming victories.

This dichotomy opens a profound debate within the progressive spectrum regarding the path forward for the upcoming presidential elections, while the right and far-right, though halted in the major cities, demonstrate their ability to root themselves in the rest of the territory.

In summary, the weekend left a dual result: the left (socialists and ecologists) claims a symbolic and politically significant victory by retaining Paris, Marseille, and Lyon, delivering severe defeats to the far-right in their attempts to seize major regional capitals. However, the territorial expansion of the traditional right and far-right in medium-sized cities and rural areas paints a picture of maximum competitiveness for the future.

The Citizen