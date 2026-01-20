Society of Jesus Initiates Formal Process for Official Exit of Felipe Berríos Following Recognized Misconduct

Original article: Compañía de Jesús inició proceso para concretar salida oficial de Felipe Berríos: “Se constataron conductas que transgredieron límites”

The Society of Jesus acknowledged that while «moral certainty» was not reached in some instances during the canonical process regarding specific actions, it did confirm behaviors that «transgressed limits and caused harm.»

The Society of Jesus in Chile has confirmed the initiation of a formal process to effectuate the official departure of priest Felipe Berríos, following his request for resignation from the religious order.

This decision marks a pivotal moment in a case that has kept the Chilean church on edge since May 2022.

According to the institution, the provincial of the Jesuits, Father Juan Cristóbal Beytía, will forward the relevant documentation to the General Curia in Rome to commence the appropriate administrative procedures as dictated by canon law.

Through a statement, the order detailed the steps taken in this controversial case.

«In response to allegations of abuse affecting children, adolescents, or vulnerable individuals, institutional protocols of public knowledge are activated,» they explained, adding that these measures are implemented «without exception» based on criteria of «impartiality, rigor, and autonomy.»

The statement specifies that the actions taken concerning Felipe Berríos—both in support and reparations for the complainants and in restrictions imposed on the priest—were based on information gathered during two formal stages: the Preliminary Investigation and the Administrative Penal Process, «which were conducted by independent experts.»

Acknowledgment of Behaviors that «Transgressed Limits and Caused Harm»

One of the key points highlighted in the statement is the recognition of inappropriate conduct by the priest. The Society of Jesus admitted that although «moral certainty» was not achieved in some instances during the canonical process regarding particular events, it did confirm behaviors that «transgressed limits and caused harm.»

«This is something we deeply regret,» emphasized the order.

Among the reasons for the decisions made, the Jesuits highlighted the «ecclesial duty to responsibly address situations that have inflicted deep harm on specific individuals and eroded community trust,» alongside what they defined as an «unavoidable commitment to justice, the pursuit of truth, and the priority protection of vulnerable individuals.»

Background of the Case

Felipe Berríos, known for his work in camps and vulnerable neighborhoods, was suspended from his priestly duties in May 2022, after a complaint was filed a month earlier concerning eight sexual offenses against women aged between 14 and 23.

An earlier canonical preliminary investigation led by external lawyer María Elena Santibáñez found «plausibility» in the allegations presented by the victims.

Since 2014, the priest had resided at the Luz Divina camp in the La Chimba sector of Antofagasta, from which he had to leave following the initiation of inquiries.

The findings and their conclusions were sent to the General Curia of the Society of Jesus in Rome, where Felipe Berríos was deemed guilty of offenses against minors.

In May 2024, the Society of Jesus released a statement indicating that «Following a lengthy canonical process, the General Father of the Society of Jesus, after reviewing the compiled documentation, has declared the expulsion of Felipe Berríos from the Society of Jesus.» The notice states that the decision has the approval of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

«As the Society of Jesus, we humbly apologize to the victims, their families, and close ones for the pain caused,» they noted in the text.

«Events like these should never occur,» they emphasized.

Dismissal Due to Expiration of Criminal Action

However, in June 2023, the 34th Criminal Court of Santiago issued a total and definitive dismissal of the priest, although the resolution confirmed the occurrence of a sexual abuse incident against a person over 12 years old that took place in August 2000.

Later, in December 2025, the Santiago Court of Appeals issued a definitive ruling on the criminal investigation against the priest and ordered his dismissal in the case initiated in April 2022.

The appellate court determined that, under the statutes in place in 2000, misdemeanors are subject to a five-year limitation period. Therefore, by the time of the self-report, the criminal action was «long expired,» as stated in the ruling.

Upon the disclosure of the judicial ruling, a public statement from Felipe Berríos emerged: «I want to express my satisfaction with the outcome of this case that was initiated, at my request, to clarify—through the courts of my country and within a transparent procedure before impartial judges—the accusations made against me as part of a canonical investigation initiated due to a false allegation by the Foundation for Trust, which curiously preferred to bring this case to the Vatican rather than to the courts of justice,» he declared.

«As I have maintained from day one and as affirmed by today’s ruling, the canonical process is not a guarantee of due process or justice, as the secrecy surrounding it prevents the public from knowing what and with what evidence I was accused; and why and with what evidence I was condemned in that context,» he added.

He further criticized the Foundation for Trust and the Society of Jesus, lamenting their lack of cooperation in the judicial investigation and the necessity of seizing the report from the canonical investigation.

With the commencement of the process announced this Tuesday, the Society of Jesus formalizes a procedure that could lead to the definitive removal of the priest from the religious order. This procedure, which follows the norms of canon law, involves a review of the documentation by the General Curia in Rome, which will make the final decision regarding Berríos’ membership in the congregation.