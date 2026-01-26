Solidarity Without Borders: Chinese Business Chamber in Chile Provides Heavy Equipment and School Supplies for Reconstruction in Punta de Parra

Original article: Solidaridad sin fronteras: Cámara de Empresas Chinas en Chile despliega maquinaria pesada y ayuda escolar para reconstrucción en Punta de Parra

In a tangible demonstration of international cooperation and social responsibility, the Chinese Business Chamber in Chile (CECC A.G.) arrived this week in Punta de Parra, a town in the Tomé municipality, to offer direct assistance to the community recently devastated by forest fires in the Biobío region.

Responding to the urgent need to clear land for reconstruction, the business group organized and dispatched heavy-duty trucks dedicated solely to removing debris and cleaning up residential areas destroyed by the flames.

This logistical effort is crucial to accelerate the installation of emergency housing and sanitation in the area.

In addition to infrastructure support, the Chamber announced a vital commitment to the future of local families: the donation of complete school uniforms for children in the area.

This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on parents and ensure that students can start their school year with dignity and normalcy, despite the tragedy.

During the on-site deployment, Zhou Kai, Secretary General of the Chinese Business Chamber in Chile A.G., oversaw the cleanup efforts and spoke with affected residents.

In his statement, he emphasized the bond between the Chinese business community and the Chilean people: «As Chinese entrepreneurs living and working in Chile, we feel the pain of the affected families as if it were our own. We could not stand by idly as the fire took away years of hard work,» Zhou Kai stated.

«Our presence here with machinery and school supplies is a sign that you are not alone; we are committed to the reconstruction and, above all, to the well-being of the children, who are the future of this community,» the Chinese business representative added.

Mayor of Tomé, Ítalo Cáceres, expressed appreciation for the swift and effective aid received, highlighting the coordination between the municipality and the international private sector.

«We deeply appreciate the helping hand from the Chinese Business Chamber. The debris removal is a monumental task that requires resources that are often scarce in emergencies of this magnitude. Seeing the trucks arrive and knowing that our children will have their new uniforms gives us a boost of hope and energy to rebuild,» the mayor stated.

The community of Punta de Parra received the donations and logistical support with gratitude, marking a milestone in the recovery process of the area and strengthening the bonds of friendship between both nations in the face of adversity.

The Chinese Business Chamber in Chile (CECC) is a trade organization launched in 2019 to group, represent, and support the investment and operation of Chinese companies in the country, facilitating their entry into key sectors such as energy, mining, and finance while promoting commercial exchange with China, its largest partner, and fostering cultural integration and social support during critical times for Chilean society.

The Citizen