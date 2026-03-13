Spain Permanently Withdraws Ambassador from Israel Amid Diplomatic Crisis

Original article: España retira definitivamente a su embajadora en Israel y profundiza la crisis diplomática

The government led by Pedro Sánchez has made this decision following months of hostilities and criticism regarding the military offensive in Gaza.

The Spanish administration officially announced the termination of ambassador Ana Sálomon Pérez’s duties in Israel through the Official State Gazette. This action, proposed by Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares, solidifies a withdrawal that began as a request for consultations last September amidst rising political tensions.

The conflict escalated after Tel Aviv made what Madrid termed «slanderous accusations» against members of Sánchez’s cabinet. Israel sanctioned ministers Yolanda Díaz and Sira Rego, barring their entry into the country, a move deemed unacceptable by Spanish diplomacy in a context of heightened international sensitivity.

Pedro Sánchez has taken a firm stance against the military campaign, openly questioning the adherence to international law in the region. «There is a difference between protecting your country and bombing hospitals or starving innocent children,» the leader remarked, addressing the humanitarian situation affecting the Palestinian civilian population.

With this move, Spain finds itself in a position of diplomatic reciprocity with Israel, which has also been without an ambassador in Madrid since May 2024. During that time, Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew his representative, Rodica Radian-Gordon, in direct response to the Spanish authorities’ official recognition of the State of Palestine.

The tension is not merely rhetorical; it includes concrete measures such as the prohibition of ships carrying weapons to Israel from using Spanish ports. Furthermore, Spain has rejected any use of shared military bases for U.S. operations against Iran, a stance that even led to direct frictions with the Trump administration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the departure of ambassador Sálomon was not due to her personal management—of which they formally expressed gratitude—but rather a political decision by the state. This vacancy means that any future attempts to normalize relations will require Madrid to seek a new approval from the Israeli government to appoint a diplomat.

The current situation in Tel Aviv reflects a mutual diplomatic isolation that seems unlikely to resolve while the military offensive and disputes over Palestinian territorial sovereignty persist.