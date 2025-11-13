Strengthening Initial Education and Advancing University Tuition-Free Policies: Jeannette Jara’s Key Educational Proposals

Original article: Fortalecer formación inicial y seguir avanzando en gratuidad universitaria: Jeannette Jara y sus principales propuestas en Educación

In an interview with El Ciudadano, Deputy Camila Rojas discussed the key educational aspects of Jeannette Jara’s presidential program.

The parliamentarian from San Antonio serves as the education spokesperson for Jara’s campaign. Notably, some priorities mentioned by the candidate during her campaign include implementing a National School Mental Health Plan, developing a Safe Educational Environments Policy, and a «Curriculum Update for the 21st Century.»

Additionally, the proposal includes establishing a comprehensive and age-appropriate sexual education policy to provide children and adolescents with accurate scientific information about sexuality, enhancing overall development, promoting self-care, and preventing risks such as abuse, sexual violence, unplanned pregnancies, and sexually transmitted infections.

This is naturally a topic that encompasses numerous aspects. Deputy Camila Rojas shares more details on these issues below.

EC: A crucial issue is university tuition-free education. What is Jara’s proposal regarding this?

CR: As our candidate has stated, there is a will and intention to advance in tuition-free education. Currently, coverage extends to the sixth decile, which represents 60% of students. The goal is to progress to the seventh decile if economic conditions allow.

EC: What will happen to student loans and those who are indebted from their studies?

CR: In the Chamber, we have already approved the end of the CAE and university credits in general, through a payment and forgiveness plan, along with the new Higher Education Financing System (FES), which removes banks from education financing to eliminate educational debts.

Now it is up to the Senate to process this law. Recently, they held a seminar where the main conclusion was to put an end to the CAE. We need to seize the FES process to do so; we cannot waste this opportunity.

EC: The candidate has indicated that her focus will be on early education. Why is that?

CR: Research shows that the early years of education can significantly impact individuals’ lives. Therefore, having a strong early education system is crucial. This is where the foundations for personal development are laid, enabling the strengthening of cognitive, social, and emotional skills. These early years are when humans are especially receptive. Thus, the focus of our candidate is undoubtedly in this area.

What proposals exist regarding public education?

We will strengthen the SLEP, ensuring that the public system is a driver of quality and innovation. We understand that guaranteeing adequate financing is a primary task, and we are committed to that.

What will happen with state-subsidized private education?

First, it’s important to note that most of the measures we propose cover the entire system, including institutions receiving subsidies. The issues we propose regarding safety, school coexistence, and mental health apply to all students, regardless of their school.

Of course, when public resources are involved, there needs to be oversight to ensure education funding is effectively invested to improve educational conditions.

Interview by Cristián García

El Ciudadano