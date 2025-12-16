«Strengthening Our Newen»: Julia Chuñil’s Family Calls on Mapuche Communities and Organizations to Mobilize for Truth and Justice

Original article: “Fortalezcamos nuestro Newen”: familia de Julia Chuñil convoca a comunidades mapuche y organizaciones a movilizarse por verdad y justicia

In a public statement, the family and Mapuche community of Julia Chuñil Catricura have called for a gathering on Thursday, January 8, 2026 across all territories, urging Mapuche communities, organizations, and conscious individuals to mobilize for truth and justice regarding the disappearance of their leader and the defense of ancestral lands and native forests.

Urgent Call from Julia Chuñil’s Family and Community

The statement begins with a greeting directed to the Mapuche people: «Marri Marri Kompu che, on behalf of the Family and Mapuche community ‘Julia Chuñil Catricura’ we address you to make the following urgent call, almost a year and two months after the forced disappearance of our Mapuche leader, who, despite repeated threats, harassment, and bribery, did not back down from her role in reclaiming ancestral lands and native forests. She remained resolute; they could not take her while she was alive. Our Papay maintained her leadership and wisdom, and today her children and grandchildren continue to fortify their territory, protecting the forest until she is found and returned to her land.»

In this context, the family of Julia Chuñil urges mobilization for truth and justice, emphasizing their ongoing territorial defense led by her children and grandchildren, who will «continue to strengthen their territory, protecting the forest until she is found and returned to her land.»

Almost a year and two months after the disappearance of Mapuche leader Julia Chuñil Catricura, her family and community are calling for a new day of mobilization on Thursday, January 8, 2026, inviting communities, organizations, and conscious individuals to raise the Newen across all territories to demand truth and justice.

January 8, 2026: Call for Mobilization Across All Territories

In the same statement, the family sets forth the date and content of the call: «We invite everyone to rise up once more this Thursday, January 8, 2026, in all territories, calling on all Mapuche communities, organizations, collective foundations, and conscious individuals to support the family of Julia Chuñil Catricura. As a family, we continue to demand justice; we will once again take to the streets with our banners and flags because Julia Chuñil was murdered and silenced for fighting for her ancestral rights, defending our lands from these large businesses that seek to destroy our native forests, our waters, rivers, and mountain ranges, our rights as Indigenous peoples.»

The call includes «all Mapuche communities, organizations, collective foundations, and conscious individuals» and presents mobilization as a way to support the family, demand justice, and protect the lands, native forests, waters, rivers, and mountain ranges against «these large businesses,» according to the declaration.

«Strengthening Our Newen»: Memory, Territory, and Other Cases

The family and community emphasize the necessity of sustaining collective strength: «Let us strengthen our Newen from our territories from the extreme north to the south; we will not allow our Papay’s case to be forgotten and go unpunished, as has happened for our Lanmgen Macarena Valdés and Emilia Bau, assassins in our very own Territory (Region of Los Ríos).»

The statement also mentions Macarena Valdés and Emilia Bau, noting that their cases have been «forgotten and without justice,» placing them in the same territory, the Region of Los Ríos.

The statement emphasizes that, unlike those cases, the family’s intention with Julia Chuñil is different: «With our Julia Chuñil, it will be different; even if our feet can’t go any further, we will continue with our faith until we find you and give you a dignified rest as a leader who protected her land until death, a symbol of resistance, a hardworking and loving woman of your beloved land. From the ashes, you rose and ignited the fire in our hearts seeking truth and justice, Chaltumay!»

Thus, Julia Chuñil’s family calls for mobilization for truth and justice, to «strengthen the Newen» from all territories and ensure that their leader’s case does not fade into oblivion, linking her memory to the defense of native forests, waters, and the rights of Indigenous peoples.