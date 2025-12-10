Original article: Huelga en ACHS Servicios: «Quienes dicen cuidar a los trabajadores se niegan a cuidar a los suyos»

Strike at ACHS Services: «Those Who Claim to Care for Workers Refuse to Protect Their Own»

The National Workers’ Union of ACHS Services has initiated a legal strike across all company locations nationwide, following unsuccessful negotiations with management.

«ACHS Services, a company part of the Chilean Safety Association —whose public motto is ‘we care for workers’— has chosen not to care for its own employees,» union representatives reported.

Workers emphasized that during collective bargaining, the company declined to implement real wage increases, ignoring the rising cost of living and the essential role employees play in sustaining the services that ACHS markets as safety and prevention.

«The most alarming aspect is that through a statement directed at the union members, the company has openly declared that ‘it will give nothing’ and will only wait through the 15 days of legal strike before allowing individual opt-outs to begin on day 16. Instead of engaging in good faith dialogue, ACHS Services prefers to adopt a strategy of weariness, pressure, and fear over the very workers it claims to protect,» the Union accused.

Unfolding Antisyndical Practices

The union leadership also reported that on the very first day of the strike, they noticed the presence of replacement staff, which they characterized as «worrying.»

«No sooner did the strike take effect than we confirmed the replacement of workers at various locations across the country, violating the spirit of Chilean labor law and sending a deeply antisyndical and unfair message. At several sites, including those servicing major mining operations, some client companies have cooperated with this behavior, allowing operations to continue with substitute personnel while the union exercises its constitutional right to strike,» they explained.

These actions, which the Union openly views as antisyndical practices, will be reported to the Labor Directorate and appropriate authorities for investigation and enforcement of applicable penalties, the workers of ACHS Services announced.

«It is particularly outrageous that an entity associated with workplace safety and health, which builds its public image on caring for and promoting the welfare of individuals, refuses to justly acknowledge the work of those who sustain its operations, resorting instead to pressure, replacements, and veiled threats of opt-outs rather than engaging in serious negotiations,» they concluded.

🏥📢 The National Union No.1 ESACHS has started a legal strike with over 600 workers mobilized nationwide. They demand salary increases, night shift bonuses, and conflict resolution ✊

COMMUNIQUÉ FROM THE NATIONAL UNION OF ACHS SERVICES

«We publicly denounce the company’s refusal to offer real improvements in pay and working conditions.

We denounce the replacement of striking workers and the role of those client companies that have allowed these unfair practices.

We demand the active intervention of the Labor Directorate and relevant authorities to ensure oversight of these behaviors and to effectively protect union freedom.

We call upon the public, other unions, federations, confederations, and social organizations to be vigilant and to show solidarity with our legitimate demands.

Finally, we assert clearly: The National Union of ACHS SERVICES remains fully open to dialogue and the pursuit of an agreement but will not accept negotiations based on fear, weariness, and the replacement of striking workers.

If ACHS claims to «care for workers,» it should start at home.

National Workers’ Union

ACHS SERVICES»