Subcontracted Worker Stabs Colleague at Falabella Distribution Center: Union Criticizes Outsourcing Model

Original article: Trabajador subcontratado apuñaló a compañero en centro de distribución de Falabella: Sindicato apunta a modelo de externalización

A stabbing incident that occurred on November 25 at Falabella Retail’s LOF1 Distribution Center has raised serious concerns about the current outsourcing model employed in the company’s logistics operations.

According to internal reports, the assailant—a subcontracted worker—had previously received warnings for making threats towards another employee days prior to the attack.

Despite these warnings, he was allowed access to the premises without restrictions. Communications sent to management allegedly requested to block his entry, but the only action taken was a reassignment to a different area.

Following the incident, the Sindicato de Empresa Falabella Retail S.A. sent a letter to corporate management stating that this issue cannot be seen as an isolated event but rather as a direct consequence of the ongoing increase in outsourced labor and flexible models like Flexit.

The organization emphasizes that the presence of external staff lacking proper selection processes, experiencing high turnover, and often holding contracts for just one day, significantly raises workplace, operational, and inter-personal risks.

Furthermore, the union highlights that the security department is under-resourced in terms of personnel, budget, and supplies, making the situation critical when the operation relies on external workers who lack adequate training and preventive checks equivalent to those required for regular staff.

The letter demands «urgent and drastic measures» and recalls that similar warnings have been previously communicated to company representatives regarding subcontracted personnel, with no effective changes implemented.

For instance, during the last Cyberday, an external worker attempted to stab a union member. The union also warns of the heightened risks during large-scale external hiring periods like Black Friday and Cyberday, when the influx of external personnel increases.

So far, Falabella Retail has not publicly responded to the incident or the observations made by the union.

We will continue to provide updates.