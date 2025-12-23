Supreme Court Calls for Continued Trust in Judiciary Following Simpertigue’s Dismissal

Original article: Destitución de Simpertigue: Corte Suprema pide seguir «confiando en los tribunales y en su capacidad de administrar justicia»

In a statement, the Supreme Court announced that it has «acknowledged» the Senate’s approval of the constitutional accusation against Minister Diego Simpertigue, who was removed from his post for significant dereliction of duty just weeks before the new president of the highest court, Gloria Ana Chevesich (pictured), takes office.

“In keeping with the principles outlined in the Political Constitution of the Republic, we recognize the independence among state powers and respect the decision made by the Senate within its authority, and thus we have no grounds to assess or question it,” the declaration stated, published on the Judicial Power’s website.

In this context, they reminded that the highest court of the country «ordered on November 14 the initiation of an administrative investigation against the aforementioned minister, which is being conducted by the Judicial Prosecutor of this Court.»

“We hope that all individuals understand the unique nature of the cases that have emerged and continue to trust in the courts and their capacity to administer justice with independence, autonomy, professionalism, and timeliness, which is the dedication of the vast majority of judges and officials in this institution,” concluded the statement.

With Simpertigue’s recent ousting, who is implicated in the so-called «Belarus scheme,» three Supreme Court ministers have been dismissed in just one year. Previously, Sergio Muñoz and Ángela Vivanco faced similar outcomes, not to mention judges Antonio Ulloa and Verónica Sabaj, who were removed from their positions in the Santiago Court of Appeals after being linked with attorney Luis Hermosilla.

Recall that following the exposure of the so-called «Audio Case,» the now-dismissed judge Ulloa admitted to sending confidential records to attorney Luis Hermosilla, which included names of candidates for senior positions within the Judiciary and their voting outcomes, among other information, some of which was confidential.

