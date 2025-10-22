Original article: Vuelve a Teatro ICTUS una de las co-producciones más destacadas junto a Teatro La Provincia: “V A N I A. Escenas de la vida en el campo”

Teatro ICTUS Revives Acclaimed Co-Production: «V A N I A. Scenes from Rural Life»

To conclude a year filled with celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of Teatro ICTUS—the longest-running theater company in Latin America—one of Chekhov’s classics, «V A N I A. Scenes from Rural Life,» returns to the historic Sala La Comedia. The premiere will take place on Thursday, November 6.

The performances will run until Sunday, November 30, with varied showtimes: Thursday to Saturday at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 7:00 PM.

This production is an adaptation by acclaimed playwright Leyla Selman of Chekhov’s classic «Uncle Vanya,» directed by Rodrigo Pérez and assisted by Paula Sharim, the director of ICTUS.

The play tells the story of a group of people living in a provincial setting who are overwhelmed by the tedium and boredom of idleness, leading them to the brink of violence against each other or themselves. The cast includes Nicolás Zárate, Guilherme Sepúlveda, Catalina Saavedra, Emilia Noguera, Jaime Leiva, and Camila Oliva.

Rodrigo Pérez, director of the play and founder of Teatro La Provincia, describes the narrative: «It is a provincial story filled with emotions closely tied to failure, told with a lot of humor. This blend results in a profound sadness. We are going to witness a portrayal of minimal lives in various situations within a house in the countryside, where people, out of boredom, transfer the tedium of living onto one another.»

«The language of the play is very simple and recognizable, yet deeply profound at the same time. This is something only Chekhov achieves, and Leyla’s adaptation allows for that. It manages to be very straightforward in what it says, but profound concurrently. This depth and simplicity create an emotional connection for the audience with the performance,» the director adds.

Regarding the play’s connection to contemporary reality, Rodrigo Pérez states, «The resonances with reality relate to who we each are. It’s natural because we are citizens of this country and possess a sensitivity to what surrounds us. Therefore, these links are not forced; they arise because they exist and start to resonate with us.»

On the experience of directing «V A N I A. Scenes from Rural Life» at Teatro ICTUS and actively participating in one of the free activities of our 70th anniversary festival, the founder expresses, «At ICTUS, I felt the immense emotions connected to a moment of political resistance, where one cried for what one experienced; but it was a hopeful cry because it was all going to end and change someday.»

In closing, the director extends an invitation to audiences to attend the play: «The first invitation is to connect with your personal joy of watching performances. Additionally, to engage with the feelings and emotions we all experience that relate to our private worlds. We invite audiences to resonate with a bitter comedy showcasing one of Chekhov’s most splendid virtues—dramatic irony—where the ending is neither happy nor tragic, but rather disheartening.

Details

«V A N I A. Scenes from Rural Life» will be presented from Thursday, November 6, to Sunday, November 30, at Teatro ICTUS, located at Merced #349, Barrio Lastarria. Showtimes are Thursday to Saturday at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 7:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketplus .

El Ciudadano