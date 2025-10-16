Temuco Meatpacking Union Launches 2025 Collective Bargaining Process: «We Hope for a Favorable Response from the Company»

In an atmosphere characterized by respect, hope, and transparency, the Workers’ Union of Frigorífico Temuco S.A. has commenced its 2025 collective bargaining process, supported by the technical and legal assistance of the Popular Workers’ Defense DPT CHILE.

During the various negotiation sessions between the labor organization and the company, efforts have focused on analyzing and quantifying benefits that directly impact the quality of life for workers and their families.

The emphasis has been on improving wages and enhancing conditions that foster decent and dignified work.

Among the most significant advancements already included in the new collective contract is the maintenance of biannual adjustments to base salaries based on the CPI, thereby ensuring stability in the face of living costs; and an improved production bonus that acknowledges workers’ seniority within the company.

Additionally, progress has been made on clauses that highlight the achievements of the labor organization, strengthening the role of organized workers, and agreements on provisions aimed at accident prevention, consolidating a safer and more proactive labor policy.

Regarding the negotiations, Roxana Soto, leader of the Temuco Meatpacking Union, stated, «We hope for a favorable response from the company, which would significantly improve workers’ lives.»

«We are more than 250 families who are very hopeful as we follow this negotiation process, which we understand as the only opportunity to expand benefits,» emphasized the union leader.

The process has also been supported by attorney Vivian Franco, part of the Southern Team of the Popular Defense of Workers (DPT), who highlighted the exemplary nature of the negotiations.

«We are proud to collaborate with the labor organization in such an important milestone as their collective bargaining. This process is a clear example of serious, organized work, where the fundamental pillars have always been transparency and grassroots participation,» representatives from DPT stated.

