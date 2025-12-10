Teresa Paneque Addresses Criticism: «Science and Politics Have Always Gone Hand in Hand»

Original article: Teresa Paneque responde a críticas: “La ciencia y la política siempre han ido de la mano”

The prominent Chilean astronomer and UNICEF ambassador defended scientists and their role in political discourse.

On Monday, December 8, Teresa Paneque, a researcher at the University of Michigan and a PhD in astronomy, took to her social media to express her concerns about the political future of her country, as the second round of presidential elections approaches. She challenged the artificial separation between science and public policy, especially at a time when misinformation poses a global threat.

In an extensive video, Paneque voiced her frustration with criticisms of her stance, emphasizing that «science and politics have always gone hand in hand.» She argued that the choices made for Chile’s future are crucial, particularly in relation to how the government will tackle complex challenges.

The astronomer pointed to the «crisis of misinformation and distrust» that has led certain political factions to position scientists as adversaries. This trend often treats scientific consensus and data as ideologies when they do not align with a political agenda, creating a significant global issue. She highlighted climate change as a key example, asserting that scientific evidence shows it is driven by polluting industries and human activity, and that denying this reality is «pushing scientists towards strong political activism» as a means of defense against inaction.

Paneque further emphasized that Chile is a wonderful country for scientific research due to its natural laboratories, such as its clear skies for astronomical observation and rich biodiversity. However, she stressed that to harness this potential, it is essential to protect these natural laboratories and to promote public policies that invest in science, technology, and education access.

Addressing the high prioritization of issues like security and migration, the researcher argued these are also crises that can benefit from scientific input. She maintained that migration is a global humanitarian crisis where social sciences can provide effective solutions, and that ensuring security should rely on technology and precision, not outdated methods like brute force.

In conclusion, she called for reflection, reminding that science progresses through teamwork, diverse opinions, and a willingness to acknowledge mistakes—values she believes should also be embraced by the next president of Chile. She concluded with conviction that «there’s no going back,» urging citizens to vote thoughtfully, with an eye toward the future.

Full video: