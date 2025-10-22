The Color Run Santiago 2024: Essential Guide to Experience «The Happiest Race on Earth»

Original article: The Color Run Santiago: Todo lo que debes saber para vivir «la corrida más feliz del planeta»

Only three weeks remain until The Color Run Santiago, dubbed «the happiest race on Earth,» takes over the Ciudad Empresarial on Sunday, November 9. Thousands of participants are already preparing to join the colorful journey.

According to Pudú Marketing, the event organizers, «It doesn’t matter your age or fitness level; the goal here isn’t to compete, but to have fun. Children under 1.20 meters can enter for free, making it a perfect opportunity to share with friends and family.» They also provided several recommendations for attendees:

What to Bring: Pack lightly, with only the essentials to run comfortably and enjoy the finale color party.

Parking: Paid parking will be available, and early arrival is recommended.

Hydration: Bring a water bottle to refill at the hydration station.

Clothing: Wear clothes and shoes that you're willing to get colored. The powders are 100% washable and made from cornstarch and natural dyes.

Sun Protection: Bring a hat and sunscreen.

Pets: The event is pet-friendly, but prioritize their well-being. Avoid bringing them if they might get stressed by crowds or noise. If you do, bring their water bowl and bags to clean up after them.

Wristband: Wear your wristband upon entry, as it serves as your official pass.

Stands: There will be many giveaways for attendees.

Spirit: This is not a race; no one is competing! The Color Run is a recreational run designed for enjoyment, not for winning.

Ticket sales are still available through Passline, with general kits priced at $17,000 and kits including a medal for $20,000. The official kit includes a backpack, t-shirt, color powder packet, and access wristband. Participants can pick up their kits with their ID and QR code from November 4 to 8 at Parque Arauco, between 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM at the stand located in the eastern building, Open Gourmet terrace,” added Pudú Marketing.

The Color Run originated in the United States in 2012, inspired by the Hindu festival Holi, and quickly became the largest run of its kind in the world, present in over 50 countries and 200 cities. It debuted in Chile in 2013 and has since held over 50 editions, establishing itself as one of the most massive and joyful events in the country.

«It’s much more than a run; it’s an experience. There will be live DJs, contests, giveaways, a foam portal, color stations along the route, and a grand finale with color explosions. Plus, attendees will have the chance to visit sponsor booths for numerous surprises and goodies for all color runners,» the event organizers added, stating that festivities begin at 8:30 AM.

