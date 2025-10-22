The Debt of Chile’s Left with Enríquez-Ominami and Anticipations Post-Veredict

Original article: La deuda de la izquierda chilena con ME-O y lo que se espera que ocurra post-sentencia

On Wednesday, October 22, the verdict of the most significant political persecution in Chile in recent years will be announced. Marco Enríquez-Ominami is expected to be declared innocent of numerous charges that have persisted for eleven years, involving ten cases, twenty-eight prosecutors, six teams from the PDI, over six hundred witnesses, and an astonishing 5 billion pesos in public funds (an amount roughly equivalent to two modest SARs, a limited CESFAM, three municipal gyms, two JUNJI kindergartens, 16 electric buses, or a medium-sized park).

For several years, the candidate was forced to report monthly and was subjected to a national travel ban. Marco’s reputation was unjustly tarnished, especially when he was polling at 40 points.

However, all these years of persecution and the wasted public funds lead us to a straightforward conclusion: Marco Enríquez-Ominami is wholly innocent.

What Can We Expect Now from Chile’s Left?

The left has not only turned its back on Marco but has even seen figures within the sector directly accuse him. At best – or rather, in the least detrimental scenario – they closed the door on him representing the official stance, as happened during this year’s presidential primaries, where he was barred from candidacy. The pressing question many are asking is: who will apologize to him? More importantly, how will the damage done be rectified?

This is where many expect symbolic gestures of goodwill that hold no real weight beyond being merely symbolic. A pat on the back and a «I empathize with you,» yet without translating into a strategic alliance from the national left. Such an alliance is desperately needed now as the far-right gains significant traction globally. Just empty words, with no concrete actions. Are we mistaken, or is this the only possible outcome?

All we can do now is watch the candidate and listen to him in light of these elections. After more than a decade of persecution, he shows he has clean hands, which cannot be said for our entire political class. His campaign slogan gains momentum: the truth is the change. But is it too late for that truth and that change? Marco has done his part; now the left must do theirs. Because silence only makes us complicit.