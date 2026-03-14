The Epstein of Chile? Spiniak’s Death Reopens Wounds of Child Sexual Abuse Cases that Shook the Elite

Original article: ¿El Epstein de Chile? La muerte de Spiniak reabre las grietas de los casos de abuso sexual infantil que sacudió al poder

The Death of Claudio Spiniak, the Businessman Who Led a Pedophile Ring That Shook Chile

Claudio Spiniak Vilensky, a Chilean businessman whose name became notorious as the leader of a pedophilia network that operated in Santiago’s affluent neighborhoods during the early 2000s, passed away at the age of 77 on Friday.

According to reports from Radio Cooperativa, a wake was held for him on Friday, with his funeral scheduled for Saturday. It was noted that the former inmate lived a secluded life 200 kilometers from the capital due to serious health issues, including cancer.

Spiniak was arrested on September 30, 2003, during a major police operation that dismantled a network aimed at exploiting underprivileged minors. Judicial investigations revealed that sexual encounters involving adolescents, many from vulnerable backgrounds, were organized over several years by intermediaries.

The investigation shook public opinion and gave rise to the sensational Spiniak Case, which remains part of Chile’s judicial archives.

Judicial News: Historical Rulings – The Spiniak Case

Political Accusations and the Collapsing Testimony

The case soon acquired political dimensions when former deputy Pía Guzmán claimed that notable figures, including judges and parliamentarians, attended the so-called “Spiniak parties,” even mentioning then-senator Jovino Novoa (UDI). These allegations were supported by former priest José Luis Artiagoitía and heavily relied on the testimony of Gemita Bueno, who claimed to have been kidnapped and abused at Spiniak’s home.

However, Bueno’s account dramatically fell apart. Radio Cooperativa reminds us that nearly a year later, she publicly retracted her story, stating that “everything was a lie”. This reversal led to the eventual dismissal of the politicians mentioned due to lack of evidence.

The judicial process dragged on for years, involving four judges before reaching a conclusion. Finally, in 2008, the Supreme Court of Chile sentenced Spiniak to 12 years in prison for sexual abuse of five minors, promoting prostitution, and producing pornographic material. Of the fourteen pimps charged, only five received sentences. Spiniak, defended by attorney Luis Hermosilla, served his sentence in a high-security prison until December 2013 when he was granted early release for good behavior.

However, the collective memory of this case remains burdened. The thesis entitled “The Open Veins of the Spiniak Case” (2010) by journalists Stephanie Cobo, Daniela Torán, and Cecilia Vargas—guided by María Olivia Monckeberg of the University of Chile—profoundly criticizes: “The children, now young adults, who were abused by Claudio Spiniak and his pimps have been prematurely forgotten amid the whirlwind of political accusations surrounding the scandal. These victims, already physically violated, were further exploited due to the media, political, and even legal manipulation of their accounts.”

This academic work emphasizes that “much of this story remains unresolved,” leaving lingering questions about the true impact on minors and the actions of institutions like Sename.

With Spiniak’s passing, a judicial chapter closes, yet questions persist about the power networks and the suffering of those left in complete silence, akin to the Epstein case in the United States.

Also see / Archive 24 | Spiniak: 20 Years since the Case that Shook the Country | 24 Horas TVN Chile