«The Left Can Govern»: Zohran Mamdani Takes Office in New York City, Pledges a New Era

Original article: “La izquierda puede gobernar”: Zohran Mamdani asume en Nueva York y promete una nueva era

Zohran Mamdani was inaugurated on Thursday as the 110th mayor of New York City. In a historic ceremony, the representative of the small political group Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) swore into office and delivered a speech calling for the unity of the city’s eight million residents to build a new era and demonstrate to the world that “the left can govern.”

“Many will be watching. They want to know if the left can govern. They want to know if the issues that concern them can be resolved. So, united and driven by our determination, we will do what New Yorkers do best: we will be an example for the world,” Mamdani stated after the swearing-in ceremony, which was attended by Senator Bernie Sanders, a prominent figure in American leftist politics.

The new 34-year-old mayor, who is also the first Muslim mayor in the city’s history, swore an oath on a family Quran, addressing both the one million people who voted for him in last November’s election and those who did not.

“I know that some view this administration with suspicion or disdain, or see politics as permanently broken, and while only action changes ideas, I promise you this: if you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor,” he asserted, acknowledging the profound social diversity that characterizes the metropolis.

Commitment to Campaign Promises

In his speech, Mamdani dismissed calls to moderate his agenda and pledged to fulfill campaign promises from day one. “I have been told that this is the time to readjust expectations, that I should use this opportunity to encourage the people of New York to ask for little and expect even less. I will not do that,” he declared.

Instead, he advocated for what he called “the warmth of collectivism” against the “coldness of rugged individualism.”

His agenda focuses on social and economic justice, with a government program aimed at lowering the cost of living for working-class New Yorkers through measures such as freezing rents for stabilized housing; free public transportation, expanding the pilot program of fare-free buses; universal childcare for families with children under five; and city-managed supermarkets with low prices.

To finance this, he proposes a two-point increase in taxes for those earning $1 million or more annually and aligning the maximum corporate tax rate with New Jersey’s (up to 11.5%), aiming to raise $9 billion a year.

“We may not always achieve our goals, but we will never be criticized for lacking courage,” the mayor acknowledged, recognizing the enormous political and bureaucratic challenges he will face.

Sanders on Mamdani: “He is Neither a Communist Nor Radical”

Senator Bernie Sanders, who played a leading role in the ceremony, directly addressed the criticisms from conservative circles labeling Mamdani as an extremist. In his remarks, he defended the new mayor and contextualized his program.

“Zohran is not ‘communist’ or ‘radical,’ as his opponents portray him,” the Vermont senator stated, pointing out that his promises involve things “that countries around the world have done for years,” such as affordable housing, childcare, and free buses.

He argued that New York needs “a government that works for everyone, not just the wealthy,” and praised the mayor for mobilizing voters in a world that “is losing faith in democracy.”

“You shared your dreams and hopes for the future of this city, and in the process, you faced the Democratic and Republican establishment, the President of the United States, and some enormously wealthy oligarchs, and you defeated them in the greatest political upset in modern American history,” he highlighted.

Mamdani: «I Will Govern as a Democratic Socialist»

Mamdani’s inaugural address stood out for its commitment to opening a new chapter for the city. Drawing from his own experiences growing up and living in New York, the mayor insisted on the need to move toward a community united by solidarity in the face of adversity.

Over the course of about twenty minutes, he spoke to New Yorkers through his experiences and declared, “I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist.”

The inauguration of Zohran Mamdani is not merely a change in administration; it represents an opportunity for the progressive movement in the United States to effectively govern in the largest and most complex city in the nation. His promise of a «new era» and to show that “the left can govern» began under the watchful eyes of allies, skeptics, and adversaries, both within and beyond the borders of the Big Apple. The world, as he himself warned, is watching.