«The Operation Against Daniel Jadue»: International Documentary Exposes Lawfare Tactics Against Former Mayor

Accusations of Lawfare and Judicial Setup in Daniel Jadue’s Case

A recent documentary produced by the international network HispanTV has shed new light on the judicial case that has left Mayor Daniel Jadue imprisoned. The report claims that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has displayed a clear lack of objectivity, driven by economic interests and familial ties connected to the pharmacy business, which have been adversely affected by Jadue’s transformative policies in Recoleta. According to the documentary, this bias has led to a criminal investigation focused solely on evidence detrimental to the mayor while systematically ignoring all evidence that could exonerate him.

Additionally, the documentary makes a serious allegation regarding Fernando Cassorla Albagly’s role in the accusations against Jadue. HispanTV’s production identifies him as a key player in what it describes as a significant part of the judicial «setup» against the mayor, introducing further controversy into an already complex case.

This critical viewpoint complements a public call made over a month ago by a group of prominent figures from academia, culture, and human rights. In a document titled «An Ethical Call,» intellectuals and national award winners denounced a clear case of lawfare (strategic use of the law for political purposes) against Jadue. They warned that this process, characterized by violations of due process and a «suspicious electoral punctuality,» aims to stifle transformative projects and strike at the heart of democracy itself.

