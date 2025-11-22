«The Operation Against Daniel Jadue»: International Documentary Exposes Lawfare Tactics Against Former Mayor

A mini documentary from HispanTV accuses the Public Prosecutor's Office of lacking objectivity and failing to investigate Fernando Cassorla's role in the Jadue case. This aligns with allegations of lawfare from scholars and cultural figures, who have raised concerns about an attack on democracy, as Jadue's candidacy for parliament was obstructed.

«The Operation Against Daniel Jadue»: International Documentary Exposes Lawfare Tactics Against Former Mayor
Original article: “La operación contra Daniel Jadue”: Documental internacional revela la maquinaria lawfare contra el exalcalde

Accusations of Lawfare and Judicial Setup in Daniel Jadue’s Case

A recent documentary produced by the international network HispanTV has shed new light on the judicial case that has left Mayor Daniel Jadue imprisoned. The report claims that the Public Prosecutor’s Office has displayed a clear lack of objectivity, driven by economic interests and familial ties connected to the pharmacy business, which have been adversely affected by Jadue’s transformative policies in Recoleta. According to the documentary, this bias has led to a criminal investigation focused solely on evidence detrimental to the mayor while systematically ignoring all evidence that could exonerate him.

Additionally, the documentary makes a serious allegation regarding Fernando Cassorla Albagly’s role in the accusations against Jadue. HispanTV’s production identifies him as a key player in what it describes as a significant part of the judicial «setup» against the mayor, introducing further controversy into an already complex case.

This critical viewpoint complements a public call made over a month ago by a group of prominent figures from academia, culture, and human rights. In a document titled «An Ethical Call,» intellectuals and national award winners denounced a clear case of lawfare (strategic use of the law for political purposes) against Jadue. They warned that this process, characterized by violations of due process and a «suspicious electoral punctuality,» aims to stifle transformative projects and strike at the heart of democracy itself.

Watch the mini documentary at the following link:

The Operation Against Daniel Jadue | Mini Documentary

