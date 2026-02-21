«The Place Where I Learned to Survive»: Historic Concert by Mon Laferte in Veracruz Draws 150,000 Attendees

Original article: “El lugar donde aprendí a sobrevivir”: Histórico concierto de Mon Laferte en Veracruz ante 150 mil personas

Historic! Mon Laferte Sets Record in Veracruz with Over 150,000 Attendees

The singer Mon Laferte has etched her name in the record books following her performance on Tuesday, February 17, at the Macroplaza of the Malecón, which marked the closing of the Veracruz Carnival 2026. According to Top Ten Musical, the Chilean artist achieved a new record by gathering over 180,000 people, establishing the largest show ever held by a Chilean artist in Mexico.

This figure significantly exceeds initial estimates of 90,000 attendees reported by other outlets and positions Laferte above Veracruz’s own Yeri Mua in historical audience figures within her native state.

Approximately 150,000 people saw @monlaferte facing the sea in Veracruz (breaking records and everything 😭) “I know, you will be a star, the one who will shine the most” 💗 pic.twitter.com/0CJYslbFyT — fran (@swiftielaferte) February 19, 2026

The concert was not only a numerical achievement but also a poignant emotional journey for the artist. Throughout the performance, Mon Laferte shared with the audience her connection to the city where, 20 years ago, she arrived from Chile and sang on the streets to afford food. Attendees noted that she was visibly moved, breaking into tears on stage.

INFO 7 highlighted the artist’s messages, noting, “The place where I learned to survive,” referring to Veracruz, the state that welcomed her during her first year in Mexico, where, in her own words, she formed close friendships and experienced her first great love.

In a heartfelt gesture that sparked immediate cheers from the thousands gathered along the malecón, Mon Laferte confessed to the audience that, had she been born in Mexico, she would have chosen Veracruz as her birthplace. Outlets like IMAGEN emphasized that the concert became a symbolic reunion between the artist and the city that witnessed her professional beginnings. The performance, which showcased her greatest hits, served as an emotional tribute to her perseverance and the affection from fans who watched her grow.

Two days after the concert, the artist took to social media to reaffirm her love for the region, posting a message that touched her followers and reinforced that Veracruz will always hold a central place in her personal and artistic narrative.

Mon Laferte will be performing at the 2026 Viña del Mar Festival on Thursday, February 26. The Chilean singer is set to open the fifth night of the event at Quinta Vergara, sharing the stage with Piare con P and Yandel Sinfónico.