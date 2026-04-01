The Soundscape of Cities Matters: Study Links Urban Acoustic Environments to Mental Well-Being

Original article: Cómo suena la ciudad también importa: Estudio vincula paisajes sonoros urbanos con bienestar mental

While urban noise has been widely discussed in terms of acoustic pollution, recent cross-university research aimed to explore how the sound environment of public spaces relates to daily experiences and the mental well-being of city dwellers.

This study, titled «Exploring the relationship between urban acoustic environments and mental well-being,» published in the journal Applied Acoustics, was developed by an interdisciplinary team of experts in urban planning, acoustics, and mental health.

The research focused on the Barrios Bajos sector of Valdivia, aiming to jointly analyze an often overlooked dimension: how urban noise, soundscapes, and mental well-being are interconnected in people’s daily experiences.

The research team included University of Chile professor Dr. Geraldine Herrmann Lunecke; academics from Universidad Austral—Dr. Antonio Zumelzu, Alexandra L. Montenegro, Gera Leal, Gastón Vergara, Cristóbal Heskia, and Mariana Estrada; along with Italian researcher Gaetano Licitra.

Unlike other studies that focus solely on noise levels, this research combined both objective measurements and subjective perceptions, allowing a comprehensive understanding of not just how loud the city is, but also how these sounds are emotionally experienced by its inhabitants.

Additionally, the study considered both residents and visitors, identifying consistent patterns in how both groups perceive the acoustic environment.

Listening to the City: Beyond the Noise

To tackle this dimension, the team employed a mixed-methods approach, combining quantitative and qualitative tools. On one hand, they created maps of traffic noise and conducted acoustic measurements in various neighborhood streets to characterize the sound exposure of the environment.

On the other hand, they conducted guided listening walks—known as soundwalks—and interviews in the field, where participants traversed spaces while describing in real time the sounds they perceived and the emotions these triggered.

This approach allowed for capturing the sound experience contextually, integrating urban settings with individual perception: «In urban planning, we often focus on the visual aspects, on how the city looks. But hearing is also key to well-being,» stated Dr. Zumelzu.

Specifically, Valdivia was chosen as the case study due to its urban and environmental characteristics, combining rivers, greenery, and wildlife with a sustained rise in vehicular traffic, the main source of urban noise.

This condition makes it an especially relevant scenario to observe how natural and urban sounds coexist in daily life.

The results indicated that traffic noise was the most frequent sound source and was strongly associated with negative emotions like annoyance, discomfort, and stress. In environments more dominated by such sounds, feelings of fatigue, monotony, and alertness were also reported.

In contrast, the sounds of birds, wind in the trees, and water—particularly from the river—were consistently linked to positive emotions. These included tranquility, calm, enjoyment, pleasure, and even joy, creating soundscapes perceived as more pleasant and beneficial for mental well-being.

«Traffic noise generates stress, while natural sounds can promote positive emotions,» added Dr. Zumelzu.

One of the most significant findings of the study was that in certain spaces where natural sounds were present, traffic noise—though still existent—lost prominence in people’s perceptions.

This phenomenon, described as «informational masking,» suggests that the quality of the soundscape can influence how the environment is experienced, even in contexts with high noise levels.

A Key Dimension for Urban Design

The researchers believe these findings provide crucial evidence for rethinking the planning and design of public spaces from a perspective that incorporates the auditory dimension.

«We often think of green areas solely for their visual appeal, but the sounds they generate also matter,» pointed out Dr. Herrmann Lunecke.

Moreover, beyond reducing noise, the study emphasizes the need to consider what sounds are present in urban daily life and which can contribute to an improved city experience.

In this sense, the soundscape emerges as a vital element for quality of life and people’s relationship with their environment: «The presence of vegetation or birds can contribute to people’s well-being,» the researcher reaffirmed.

The research also highlights that not only large parks play a significant role; smaller spaces, such as neighborhood squares, tree-lined streets, green strips, or areas close to water, can generate positive soundscapes in daily life.

Furthermore, the results pave the way for integrating these considerations into urban policies related to mobility, planning, and public space design.

«Large parks are important, but much of our lives occur in smaller spaces, like sidewalks or neighborhood squares. Considering these places from a sound perspective can help enhance quality of life in the city,» concluded Dr. Zumelzu.

The team plans to continue researching how different types of urban spaces, particularly smaller-scale ones, can enhance mental well-being in daily life, taking into account not only their availability but also their quality and the sensory experiences they offer.

El Ciudadano