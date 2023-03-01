The story of «Luchín», the child that Víctor Jara cared for and who was the inspiration for the emblematic song (+ videos)
The adoptive son of Víctor Jara told his story to the program Mentiras Verdaderas de la Red (Truthful lies in the Network) in September 2021, and how he became the person who inspired one of Víctor Jara’s most representative themes.
Luis Iribarren, the life of «Luchín», the adoptive son of Víctor Jara, who for many years was considered a myth, was the inspiration for one of his most popular songs, transformed into a hymn that has transcended generations.
The story of the song was real. The child was found in a bundle, in a town in Pudahuel in the winter of 1970. The little boy that was in a critical state of health, in the midst of extreme precariousness, today has a family of his own and practices law.
«He (Jara) appeared at the moment that I needed him the most. At first, he took on a fatherly role, which he couldn’t continue afterwards (for reasons everyone knows), but I’m very grateful to him. I feel that unconsciously, because I don’t think it was intentional, he left me the task of continuing what he defended and what my own family postulated», said Luis in an interview with a national media outlet.
Luchín
Fragile as a kite
on the roofs of Barrancas
The boy Luchín played
with his little purple hands
with the rag ball
with the cat and with the dog
the horse looked at him.
In the water of his eyes
bathed a light green
he was crawling at his young age
with his little bottom dirty
with the rag ball
with the cat and with the dog
the horse looked at him.
The horse was another game
in that small space
and the animal seemed
to like that job
with the rag ball
with the cat and with the dog
and with Luchito all wet.
There are children like Luchín
that eat dirt and worms
let’s open all the cages
so that they fly like birds
with the rag ball
with the cat and with the dog
and also with the horse.
The boy Luchín – Victor Jara
