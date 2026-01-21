The Story of the Young Woman ‘Exorcised’ by Kast’s Minister of Women: ‘I Feel Freer Since Leaving That World’

The fear of the Republican candidate as a potential president is a lurking anxiety for me, as I am certain that those who exorcised me will hold a political position in José Antonio Kast's government. I would even dare to say that I might see the face of my exorcist within the ministerial cabinet," the woman stated back in 2021, stressing that such individuals are not "qualified to govern."

The Story of the Young Woman ‘Exorcised’ by Kast’s Minister of Women: ‘I Feel Freer Since Leaving That World’
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: El relato de la joven «exorcizada» por la ministra de la Mujer de Kast: «Me siento más libre desde que abandoné ese mundo»

«Exorcists in Politics» is the title of a chronicle published in 2021 by Revista Bravas, where a young Christian woman recounts an «exorcism» performed by Judith Marín, who has recently been appointed as the Minister of Women in the upcoming government.

The article reveals that Marín, who was then a councilor for the municipality of San Ramón representing Renovación Nacional, conducted the «procedure» alongside her husband, Esteban Pérez, co-founder and secretary of the Christian Conservative Party.

According to the testimony, everything began after the couple visited the woman’s home following a psychiatric illness diagnosis.

The woman describes, «We locked ourselves in a room, just Esteban Pérez and Judith Marín (…) Sitting on the bed while they faced me, they asked me countless intimate questions. These were people I did not know well and whom I clearly did not trust.»

Furthermore, she adds, «In a state of clear vulnerability, I shared deeply personal information, such as whether I was a virgin or not. I also disclosed if I had engaged in sexual relations after converting to Christianity or if I had experienced any sexual touches with my current partner. They even inquired if I had ever kissed or been intimate with individuals of the same sex.»

«To them, my illness stemmed from ‘the door’ I opened by not fully adhering to celibacy and abstinence. These are traits within the evangelical community for those who are unmarried. Crossing that boundary could range from kissing before marriage to actual sexual relationships. The interpretation varies according to the doctrine of each church or congregation,» the woman pointed out.

Read the full chronicle HERE

El Ciudadano

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

"It’s an Attack on All of Us": New York Mayor Condemns Shooting Death of Young Mother by Trump-era ICE Agents in Minneapolis

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Jeannette Jara Recognized as One of the 10 Most Influential Latin American Women by France 24

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Government Defends Anti-Violence Campaign for Women as Vallejo Urges CNTV to Reconsider Veto Amid 25N Commemoration

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Chile to Offer Pembrolizumab Free for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer in Public Health System

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"If This Happens to the President..." Sheinbaum Files Complaint for Harassment and Calls for Protection of All Women

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

"Nothing to see here, don’t ruin our fun": Young Woman Confronts Tourists Swimming in Prohibited Area of Torres del Paine

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

University of Chile Launches Campaign to Combat Digital Sexual Violence Against Women

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

What’s at Stake for Women in This Election: Feminist Coalition 8M Distributes Feminist Newspaper to Prevent Kast's Rise to Power

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

"We Aim to Safeguard Women's Rights Against Threats": Proposed Reform to Elevate Abortion in Three Circumstances to Constitutional Status

Hace 2 meses

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano