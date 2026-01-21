The Story of the Young Woman ‘Exorcised’ by Kast’s Minister of Women: ‘I Feel Freer Since Leaving That World’

Original article: El relato de la joven «exorcizada» por la ministra de la Mujer de Kast: «Me siento más libre desde que abandoné ese mundo»

«Exorcists in Politics» is the title of a chronicle published in 2021 by Revista Bravas, where a young Christian woman recounts an «exorcism» performed by Judith Marín, who has recently been appointed as the Minister of Women in the upcoming government.

The article reveals that Marín, who was then a councilor for the municipality of San Ramón representing Renovación Nacional, conducted the «procedure» alongside her husband, Esteban Pérez, co-founder and secretary of the Christian Conservative Party.

According to the testimony, everything began after the couple visited the woman’s home following a psychiatric illness diagnosis.

The woman describes, «We locked ourselves in a room, just Esteban Pérez and Judith Marín (…) Sitting on the bed while they faced me, they asked me countless intimate questions. These were people I did not know well and whom I clearly did not trust.»

Furthermore, she adds, «In a state of clear vulnerability, I shared deeply personal information, such as whether I was a virgin or not. I also disclosed if I had engaged in sexual relations after converting to Christianity or if I had experienced any sexual touches with my current partner. They even inquired if I had ever kissed or been intimate with individuals of the same sex.»

«To them, my illness stemmed from ‘the door’ I opened by not fully adhering to celibacy and abstinence. These are traits within the evangelical community for those who are unmarried. Crossing that boundary could range from kissing before marriage to actual sexual relationships. The interpretation varies according to the doctrine of each church or congregation,» the woman pointed out.

One of the recurring questions today in the U.S. is how we got to this point… And it happens when the media normalize the appointment of religious fanatics (who perform exorcisms) as authorities, or those who have defended dictatorships, and no scandal arises; the deterioration is inevitable.

