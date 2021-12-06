The terrible story of a Venezuelan boy who was robbed in Colombia and how there was a happy ending in Ecuador

A Venezuelan baby, kidnapped almost four months ago by his caregiver in Colombia, was handed over to his mother by the Ecuadorian authorities, after they left him abandoned in a hospital in the south-central city of Guayaquil.

In an institutional video of the Ecuadorian Police, the commander of Zone 8, Fausto Buenaño, explained that the disappearance of the infant occurred in the Colombian city of Cali and that his mother reported his possible whereabouts in Guayaquil. Once the formal complaint was established, the protocols that allowed the location, recovery and delivery of him were activated.

In the audiovisual record of the Police, the woman, who received the child last Wednesday after he was reported missing on August 14 in Cali, tearfully thanked the authorities for returning her son to her.

How did they find the Venezuelan baby?

The mother of the minor, a Venezuelan national, travelled to Guayaquil, after receiving an anonymous call where she was assured that the little boy was in that city, reports El Comercio. When she arrived in that country, she reported the disappearance, on November 11, to the Directorate for the Investigation of Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Disappearances, Kidnapping and Extortion (Dinased).

After the police carried out the investigations, the infant was placed in the Hospital del Niño Francisco de Icaza Bustamante, in the center-south of the city, and there he was recognized by his mother.

According to the aforementioned newspaper, the little boy was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of that hospital because he presented signs of blows to his body that would have been given by his captors, who left him at the health center.

To determine his identity, genetic tests ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office were carried out in which it was determined that the DNA found in the samples corresponded to mother and child, added Buenaño.

What happened?

The woman – informs Caracol – related that the baby disappeared, along with his babysitter, who was also Venezuelan, in August of this year. «I worked from 6:00 am to 4:00 pm. At that time I would go and pick him up, but when I went, neither she (the babysitter) nor her belongings were at her house”, she said.

After her abduction, she received the call that took her to Ecuador, a neighboring country. According to the data they gave her, the little boy had been admitted to the hospital with the same names, but different surnames. From there, the process began, and it culminated in the reunification of the mother with her child.