The Washington Post Reveals Disturbing Instructions from U.S. Defense Secretary in Operation Against Venezuelan Boats: «Kill Them All»

Original article: The Washington Post reveló macabras instrucciones de Secretario de Defensa de EEUU en operativo contra lanchas venezolanas: «Mátenlos a todos»

The American news outlet The Washington Post has uncovered chilling instructions provided by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (pictured) during the first military action ordered by President Trump against alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean, which resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals.

According to the publication, «Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a verbal order, as reported by two individuals with direct knowledge of the operation. The order was to kill everyone, one of them stated,» as detailed in The Washington Post’s report.

The article recounts the harrowing moments of September 2, 2025: «A missile whistled past the coast of Trinidad, striking the vessel and igniting a fire from bow to stern. For minutes, commanders watched the ship burn during a live drone feed. As the smoke cleared, they saw two survivors clinging to the smoldering wreckage.»

The report continues that the commander of Special Operations overseeing the attack «ordered a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s instructions, according to two sources familiar with the matter. The two men were blown to pieces in the water.»

The article also stressed that the alleged traffickers «do not pose an imminent threat of attack against the U.S. and are not, as the Trump administration has tried to argue, in an ‘armed conflict’ with the U.S., therefore, «since there is no legitimate war between both parties, killing any of the men on the boats amounts to murder,» stated Todd Huntley, a former military lawyer for U.S. Special Operations Forces.

Overall, The Washington Post reported that «since that first attack, the Pentagon has struck at least 22 more boats, including a semi-submersible, in the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean,» killing an additional 71 individuals.

Read the full report HERE

Exclusive: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave an order to “kill everybody” in the first strike on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean. After two men survived, the mission commander ordered a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s instructions, according to two sources.… — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 28, 2025

El Ciudadano