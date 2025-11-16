«They Laughed at Our Country»: The Comment that Upset Former Supreme Court Justice Vivanco in ‘Belarusian Doll’ Formalization Hearing

Original article: “Se han reído de todo un país”: La frase que molestó a exSuprema Vivanco en audiencia de formalización “Biolorrusa”

«They Laughed at Our Country»: The Remark by Judge Ibacache that Struck a Nerve with Former Supreme Court Justice Vivanco

Judge Patricia Ibacache made a strong statement by issuing a preventive detention order for the three defendants in the «Belarusian Doll» case, asserting that their actions «have tarnished the integrity, probity, and loyalty of public officials.» The magistrate pointed out that the accused «laughed at an entire country» by attending social events and showcasing trips on social media while a legal conflict affecting them was ongoing, thereby undermining public trust and fostering a sense of impunity.

Watch Video: Judicial System – Formalization of Defendants in the Investigation of Bribery and Money Laundering

Codelco’s legal representatives, Julián López Masle and Carolina Sepúlveda Varela, described the ruling as «extraordinarily significant.» They stated that the judicial decision confirms the existence of a «criminal association» aimed at harming the state-owned enterprise through «spurious judicial resolutions,» in a scheme of «pure and simple corruption» that caused financial damage exceeding 20 million dollars.

The state copper company’s attorneys emphasized that the court affirmed the strength of the evidence, claiming that «the specter of corruption within the judiciary has ceased to be merely a specter and has become a reality, as evidenced by this case.» They stressed that this web of acquaintances designed to exchange favors and make fraudulent payments constitutes «the most serious attack perpetrated against the credibility of our justice system.»

Former Supreme Court Justice Vivanco: «A Great Show from the Public Prosecutor»

In stark contrast, former Supreme Court Justice Ángela Vivanco, whose alleged involvement in the scheme was highlighted by the prosecution, harshly criticized the hearing, labeling it «a great show by the Public Prosecutor,» according to Radio Biobío’s reports.

Vivanco, who allegedly intervened in cases for monetary rewards according to the investigation, stated that «it is inexplicable that the court concluded the existence of crimes» based on evidence she believes was disputed.

The former magistrate specifically responded to one of Judge Ibacache’s most notable comments. Regarding the assertion that the accused «laughed at an entire country,» Vivanco retorted: «No one here has laughed at the entire country. If it references a party or birthday, I think everyone has laughed at birthday parties or celebrations at some point in life.» This comparison of systemic mocks with laughter at private celebrations revealed a significant lack of awareness of the seriousness of the allegations.

The judge justified the preventive detention by arguing that «the freedom of the accused poses a danger to societal safety.» This reasoning was fully supported by Codelco’s attorneys, who highlighted that the ruling sets a crucial precedent in tackling corruption, which had, according to the judge herself, been a «specter» for years to the public, and which, following this case, «has become a reality within the judiciary.»