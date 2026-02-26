Thirty Israeli Tourists Expelled from Torres del Paine for Smoking in Prohibited Areas

Original article: Torres del Paine: expulsan a 30 israelíes por fumar en zonas no habilitadas

Thirty Israeli citizens were expelled from Torres del Paine National Park for lighting cigarettes in unauthorized zones as part of fire prevention measures implemented by the National Forest Corporation (Conaf).

This incident is part of a total of 524 expulsions recorded in protected areas of the country from January 1, 2025, to February 19, 2026. Out of this total, 95 cases—equivalent to 18.1%—were directly related to violations concerning fire prevention.

Torres del Paine accounts for 92.6% of these incidents. During 2025, 38 individuals were expelled for similar behaviors, while in 2026 alone, 50 expulsions have already occurred, reflecting an increase of 31.6%, according to Radio ADN.

Foreign Visitors Account for Fire Violations

So far this year, the main cause of expulsion in the park has been the use of fire in unauthorized locations. A total of 50 visitors committed this infraction: 40 individuals (80%) for lighting cigarettes and 10 (20%) for using camping stoves in restricted areas.

In the specific case of cigarette smoking, all offenders were foreigners. Israelis represent 75% of the cases (30 individuals), followed by nine Dutch citizens (22.5%) and one American (2.5%).

Among those who used camping stoves, all were also foreign visitors: five Russians, three Americans, and two French nationals. The most recent incident involved two Russian citizens caught using cooking equipment within the park.

Outside of Torres del Paine, expulsions for fire risks have been significantly lower, with isolated cases reported in Lago Peñuelas, Río de Los Cipreses, and Cerro Castillo.

Authorities continue to urge strict compliance with existing regulations in protected areas, especially during the high-risk fire season.