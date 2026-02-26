Thirty Israeli Tourists Expelled from Torres del Paine for Smoking in Prohibited Areas

A total of 524 expulsions have occurred in protected areas over just over a year. Most incidents related to fire risks are concentrated in Torres del Paine, where foreign visitors lead violations of fire regulations.

Thirty Israeli Tourists Expelled from Torres del Paine for Smoking in Prohibited Areas
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Torres del Paine: expulsan a 30 israelíes por fumar en zonas no habilitadas

Thirty Israeli citizens were expelled from Torres del Paine National Park for lighting cigarettes in unauthorized zones as part of fire prevention measures implemented by the National Forest Corporation (Conaf).

This incident is part of a total of 524 expulsions recorded in protected areas of the country from January 1, 2025, to February 19, 2026. Out of this total, 95 cases—equivalent to 18.1%—were directly related to violations concerning fire prevention.

Torres del Paine accounts for 92.6% of these incidents. During 2025, 38 individuals were expelled for similar behaviors, while in 2026 alone, 50 expulsions have already occurred, reflecting an increase of 31.6%, according to Radio ADN.

Thirty Israelis Expelled in Torres del Paine
Torres del Paine: Conaf expelled 30 Israeli tourists for smoking in unauthorized areas as part of fire prevention measures that have led to most penalties within the park.

Foreign Visitors Account for Fire Violations

So far this year, the main cause of expulsion in the park has been the use of fire in unauthorized locations. A total of 50 visitors committed this infraction: 40 individuals (80%) for lighting cigarettes and 10 (20%) for using camping stoves in restricted areas.

In the specific case of cigarette smoking, all offenders were foreigners. Israelis represent 75% of the cases (30 individuals), followed by nine Dutch citizens (22.5%) and one American (2.5%).

Among those who used camping stoves, all were also foreign visitors: five Russians, three Americans, and two French nationals. The most recent incident involved two Russian citizens caught using cooking equipment within the park.

Outside of Torres del Paine, expulsions for fire risks have been significantly lower, with isolated cases reported in Lago Peñuelas, Río de Los Cipreses, and Cerro Castillo.

Authorities continue to urge strict compliance with existing regulations in protected areas, especially during the high-risk fire season.

Suscríbete
|
pasaporte.elciudadano.com

Relacionados

The Citizen

Torres del Paine Isn't a Trash Bin: 17 Israelis Lead Expulsions in Magallanes Parks, Reports Conaf

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Justice Takes Action: Israeli Tourist Fined and Banned from Chile for Fire Use in Torres del Paine

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Israeli Tourist Arrested for Lighting Cigarette in Torres del Paine National Park

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Israeli Tourist Charged for Starting a Fire at Torres del Paine to Donate $1 Million to Firefighters and Banned from Chile for One Year

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

"Nothing to see here, don’t ruin our fun": Young Woman Confronts Tourists Swimming in Prohibited Area of Torres del Paine

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Tragedy Strikes Torres del Paine: 5 Tourists Dead After Being Caught in Violent Blizzard While Trekking

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Search for Executed Farmers in Paine: Minister Cifuentes Reports Archaeological Findings at Chada Hill

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Investigation into 1973 Execution of 14 Paine Farmers Reveals Human Genetic Material Linked to Ballistic Evidence

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Red Alert in Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía Due to Wildfires and Evacuation Orders

Hace 1 mes

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano