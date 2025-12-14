Today: El Ciudadano Live Special on the 2025 Presidential Elections

Original article: Es HOY: Especial de El Ciudadano | Elecciones Presidenciales 2025

TODAY: El Ciudadano Live Broadcast of the 2025 Presidential Elections Analysis

Chile is experiencing a historic day this Sunday with the 2025 Presidential Elections, a vital process that will shape the political future of the nation. Starting at 5:00 PM, El Ciudadano is set to provide comprehensive and in-depth coverage.

As the polls close at 6:00 PM, the entire country will be eagerly anticipating the commencement of the official counting. In this high-stakes atmosphere, El Ciudadano presents its 2025 ELECTIONS SPECIAL | Citizen Channel, a live broadcast alongside @InfoNodal that promises to delve beyond mere statistics.

Featuring a panel with Javier Pineda, Axel Indey, and Fernando Lasalvia, along with various guests and live links, the program will analyze real-time partial results, the political climate, reactions, and forecasts that will define the day and night, establishing itself as a definitive space for understanding the true context of the event.

The event is set for today at 5:00 PM on the YouTube channel of Canal Ciudadano, presented by El Ciudadano and Infonodal. Join the live coverage and follow the unfolding narrative.

Access the live broadcast at the following link: