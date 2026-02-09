Torres del Paine Isn’t a Trash Bin: 17 Israelis Lead Expulsions in Magallanes Parks, Reports Conaf

Original article: Torres del Paine no es cenicero: 17 israelíes lideran expulsiones en parques de Magallanes, según Conaf

During the peak season in the Magallanes Region, the National Forestry Corporation (Conaf) has intensified control in protected areas, resulting in 35 tourists expelled following 14 incidents of violations, primarily for behaviors that increase the risk of fire. The highest number of expulsions comes from Israel (17), according to data released by El Mostrador based on Conaf reports.

The most notable incident occurred in Torres del Paine on January 10, when nine Israeli tourists were expelled for smoking in a prohibited area. On the same day, three Dutch tourists faced the same penalty for the same behavior. Just four days later, on January 14, a French-Israeli tourist was reported by a contractor worker for smoking on a trail. Furthermore, on January 15, another Israeli tourist was detained for smoking on a path.

Conaf Magallanes states that the number of incidents this season makes it the one with the highest expulsion rates, even though there are still months left in the statistical period. The previous season with the most expulsions was 2022-2023, which saw 12 expulsions.

Mauricio Ruiz, regional director of Conaf in Magallanes, attributed the increase in violations to a rise in visitors. According to the cited media, Ruiz noted that a 13% increase in tourists to Torres del Paine could be a factor. He also expressed concern about the nature of these violations: “many people have ignored something basic, which is to not make fires in protected areas, the biggest threat to national parks.”

The context is significant. Following the massive wildfire of 2011 that burned 17,000 hectares, a legal change allowed for expulsions against tourists who violate park regulations. Since 2012, there have been 52 expulsion measures in Magallanes parks, involving 174 individuals. The nationalities with the highest number of offenders are Israelis (53), Chileans (28), and French (17), according to data collected by El Mostrador.

The latest expulsions of Israelis in January also led to judicial penalties. Halifa Nevo paid $1,000,000 in benefit to the Última Esperanza Fire Department (deposit made on February 2) and is now banned from entering Chile for 12 months. Meanwhile, Ido Krinsky was fined $2,000,000 and received a three-year absolute entry ban, with payment already completed.

Carolina Cerda, director of the Route of the Parks program at Rewilding Chile, warned El Mostrador that “we have witnessed various irresponsible behaviors by tourists in the protected areas along the Route of the Parks in Patagonia. People smoking, entering with jet skis in protected waters, scratching ancient alerce tree bark or rock paintings, among others.” She added that this impacts ecosystems, communities, and visitors: “It is not coincidental that local residents and guides have reported these behaviors… communities defend their territory and do not want just any kind of visitor.”