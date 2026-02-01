Tragedies Persist in Salmon Farming Industry: Recent Shipwreck in Reloncaví Estuary Brings Total to 90 Worker Deaths Over 13 Years

Original article: Tragedias que no cesan en industria salmonera: Tras hundimiento en Estuario de Reloncaví, suman 90 trabajadores muertos en 13 años

Blood Salmon: 90 Lives Lost Mark the Grim Mortality Record of Salmon Farming in Chile Over 13 Years

A recent shipwreck in the Reloncaví Estuary, which occurred in the early hours of January 28, 2026, has once again highlighted the tragic human cost of the salmon farming industry in Chile. The vessel «Koñimó I,» which was serving Salmones Australes and Trusal, sank in Ralún, resulting in the deaths of six crew members.

This tragedy raises the number of fatalities in the salmon sector to eight this year, revealing the Ecoceanos Center descriptions of existing «substandard labor safety conditions in this billion-dollar export sector.» The tragedy is further aggravated by reports that some bodies recovered were not wearing life vests.

The severity of the accident stands in stark contrast to the public narrative presented by some media outlets. The Ecoceanos Center critically highlighted the statement made by news anchor Carolina Urrejola from Canal 24 Horas of TVN, who insisted the accident occurred “in an industry operating under the highest safety standards.” According to the center, this coverage «raises eyebrows» given the context of the appointment of a former lobbyist (José Joaquín Valdés) as the communications manager of TVN, showcasing the power and influence of this export industry in Chilean media.

The Reloncaví tragedy is not an isolated incident, but rather the latest in a pattern of preventable deaths. The Ecoceanos Center maintains a devastating record: «between March 2013 and January 28, 2026, 90 workers have died» related to salmon farming in Chile. This number positions the country with the highest mortality rate in this industry globally, surpassing statistics from nations such as Norway and Canada, even as Chile aims to double its production by 2040.

These 90 deaths in just under 13 years represent the human toll of an accelerated production expansion model, which has come under scrutiny for its significant environmental and labor impacts. Each statistic signifies a life lost in farming centers, processing plants, or, as in this case, maritime transport.

