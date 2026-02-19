Tragedy Strikes Santiago: Truck Overturns and Explodes on Route 5, Resulting in 4 Deaths and 17 Injuries

Original article: Tragedia en Santiago: camión volcó y explotó en la Ruta 5, desatando un incendio que deja 4 muertos y al menos 17 heridos

Videos shared on social media illustrate the magnitude of the tragedy triggered by the explosion of a gas truck in Renca, in the northwest of Santiago.

This Thursday morning, a loud explosion reverberated across multiple locations in Santiago. A powerful blast, followed by a dense black column of smoke visible from various angles throughout the city, has revealed a tragedy at the intersection of Route 5 North and General Velásquez, marking the boundary between Renca and Quilicura.

The incident involved a truck carrying liquefied gas that overturned, resulting in four confirmed fatalities and at least seventeen injuries, five of which are serious, according to the latest reports from authorities.

The flames ignited after the impact engulfed seven vehicles traveling on the highway at the time, creating additional fire hotspots that keep 25 firefighting units on high alert as they work tirelessly in the area.

🔴 Breaking News

Huge fire reported at Fresia and Los Atacameños in Renca near Quilicura, preliminarily linked to an explosion of a gas truck that spread to vehicles and multiple burn victims. Firefighters on site @biobio pic.twitter.com/Fqb02lzWho — IEC-180 CONTROL STGO (@fdo2000) February 19, 2026

The explosion sent shockwaves through motorists in the vicinity, who reported feeling vibrations and hearing the blast before witnessing a fireball rise above the road. The scale of the emergency, which occurred in an industrial area close to the city center, has polluted the air with thick smoke that has spread to neighboring municipalities, raising concerns among local residents.

The Incident: A Collision, an Overturn, and a Devastating Explosion

According to initial reports from authorities, the incident began when a Gasco truck carrying liquefied gas lost control on Route 5 North. The large vehicle collided violently with the highway barriers, immediately overturning onto the roadway.

«The truck collided, struck the barrier, and overturned. As a result, and due to the flammable product it was carrying, an explosion occurred,» explained General Víctor Vielma, Head of the Traffic, Highways, and Road Safety Zone, in statements to the press on-site.

The explosive wave and flames consumed not only the overturned truck but also impacted «seven passenger vehicles that were also traveling on the highway at the time,» noted Vielma.

The fire, fueled by the liquefied gas released from the ruptured tank, spread rapidly to parked vehicles at a nearby business and damaged the metal structure of another company in the industrial area.

«Because of the explosion itself, some vehicles belonging to a nearby company also caught fire, along with the metal structure of another business,» he added, illustrating the extent of the disaster that unfolded beyond the highway.

Prosecutor’s Hypothesis: Speeding and Manslaughter Charges

The North Central Prosecutor’s Office has promptly taken over the investigations to ascertain the causes of the accident and potential criminal liabilities.

In a press conference, prosecutor Macarena Cañas, head of Flagrancy at the North Central Regional Prosecutor’s Office, who is leading the investigations, disclosed the initial conclusions based on footage from security cameras in the area.

«The Prosecutor’s hypothesis is one of manslaughter and serious injury, related to the outcomes of the accident itself,» stated the prosecutor, emphasizing the primary goal is «to determine if there was a traffic violation by one or more of the drivers involved.»

She noted that the images captured by surveillance systems have been crucial in establishing a foundational understanding of what transpired.

«According to the footage obtained, responsibility likely lies with the driver of a Gasco truck who lost control of the vehicle, possibly due to speeding, causing a chain reaction collision with a second larger vehicle,» Cañas asserted.

«The truck lost control, likely due to speeding, and caused a chain-reaction collision with a second larger vehicle, leading to this explosion caused by the liquefied petroleum gas it was carrying,» she explained.

The prosecutor also confirmed that the driver of the ill-fated truck died at the scene, becoming one of the four victims of this tragic event.

«We are particularly concerned about the fatal victims,» emphasized Cañas, acknowledging the complex situation faced by forensic teams in identifying the bodies.

«The identification is challenging due to the nature of having participated in a fire of this magnitude. Thus, our aim is to achieve identification and reach out directly to their families rather than letting them learn through news outlets,» the prosecutor stated.

Condolences from President Boric

The magnitude of the tragedy reached Rapa Nui, where President Gabriel Boric was fulfilling official duties. The president interrupted his scheduled address to refer to what he classified as a «serious accident» and to extend the government’s initial condolences to the affected families.

«Before beginning our agenda, I would like to briefly mention a serious accident that happened this morning in Santiago, on the highway between Renca and Quilicura,» stated the visibly affected head of state.

In his address, Boric noted that due to the vehicular accident and subsequent explosion of the truck, «we have confirmed the number of four fatalities so far.»

The president also sought to frame the scope of the disaster beyond the fatalities, though he discounted broader community damage. «Fortunately, there are no further significant community damages. Some debris struck three companies; however, we currently report no further damages,» he clarified.

However, Boric did not hide the severity of what occurred to those directly involved in the accident. «Some who were part of the vehicles in the accident are deceased, while others are in very critical conditions,» he stated, referencing the serious health status of five of the injured individuals who remain in critical condition.

The head of state indicated that La Moneda is committed to continually monitoring the situation. «We will be keeping a close eye on this, providing updates. The images are very shocking, so we send our condolences from here to the families of the victims,» he concluded.

Later, he shared on social media that he had contacted Renca Mayor Claudio Castro and reiterated that «government teams are deployed and working with the relevant institutions to ensure the safety of the population amidst the smoke in the area.»

I spoke with Mayor @CN_Castro, after the grave explosion and fire in Renca. Government teams are deployed and working alongside competent institutions to protect the population from the smoke in the area. My solidarity and condolences… — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) February 19, 2026

Number of Victims and Injuries May Rise

The National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (Senapred) has been responsible for continuously updating the figures of those affected, which have escalated throughout the morning as emergency teams managed to access all impacted areas.

The latest official report states that 17 individuals were injured as a direct result of the explosion and fire. Of these, five are in serious condition, with life-threatening injuries. However, the number could continue to rise in the coming hours, as search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

All injured individuals have been assisted by highway personnel and the Emergency Medical Attention Service (SAMU), which deployed a comprehensive operation at the scene. Three of the injured men have been transported to Posta Central, one of the most prominent healthcare centers in the capital, specializing in high-complexity care.

Simultaneously, part of the medical team from Posta Central moved to the High Resolution Service in Renca, where other injured individuals are receiving specialized care. This movement of specialized personnel aims to guarantee the best possible care for all victims, distributing them according to the severity of their injuries and the capacities of care centers.

This is how the explosion caused by a gas truck in Renca unfolded, horrifying 🫢 pic.twitter.com/ESlCEeaIEP — Alicia Reportera del Pueblo (@Roja53C) February 19, 2026

Shockwave Affected a Freight Train

The violent impact of the explosion not only affected surrounding vehicles and structures but also impacted a freight train traveling along the adjacent railway line. The Pacific Railroad Company (Fepasa) issued an official statement confirming that one of its trains was affected by the shockwave generated by the detonation.

The train, which was passing by at the exact moment of the explosion, experienced the consequences of the shockwave which, as described by the company, directly impacted the locomotive. Despite the violence of the incident, the company confirmed that the «crew was unharmed and in good health.»

Nevertheless, Fepasa stated they are currently evaluating the material damage caused by the explosion.

«We are assessing the damages to the locomotive,» the statement notes, without providing further details regarding the machinery’s condition or potential impacts on the cargo being transported.

The railway company also extended its condolences to all those impacted by this tragedy.

«FEPASA deeply regrets what happened and expresses its condolences and solidarity with those affected,» the statement added.

On-Site Efforts: Firefighters Combat Flames

From the first minutes following the explosion, a massive emergency response was deployed at the intersection of Route 5 North and General Velásquez. 25 firefighting companies from various neighborhoods in the capital are on location, tackling one of the most complex fires Santiago has seen in recent times.

The priority for emergency teams has been to control the flames affecting the destroyed vehicles and nearby industrial structures, but the greatest concern is centered on the gas canister of the overturned truck. Volunteers are working against the clock to cool this container, preventing high temperatures from causing new explosions that could have even more catastrophic consequences.

Authorities have explained the most probable hypothesis regarding the origin of the explosion is that a rupture occurred in the gas canister of the truck when it overturned, releasing liquefied gas that, upon coming into contact with a spark—possibly generated by metal friction or from an electrical system of the vehicles—resulted in the explosion.

🔴 NOW: The Santiago Fire Department responds with volunteers and equipment from 14 Companies to the 3rd Alarm of #Fire at a factory on Camino Lo Ruiz and Av. Eduardo Freí Montalva in #Renca.

Video @chilevision@Comandantecbs@munirenca pic.twitter.com/IG1z98QGV3 — Santiago Fire Department (@cbsantiago) February 19, 2026

The thick and toxic smoke produced by the combustion of gas and materials from the vehicles has spread to several municipalities in the northern and central regions of Santiago, raising public concern about potential health impacts. Authorities recommend that residents in affected areas keep their windows closed and avoid outdoor exposure as long as the emergency persists.