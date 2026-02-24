Tragedy Unfolds: 606 Migrants Dead or Missing in the Mediterranean in 2026

Information was provided by the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM), which stated that this is the deadliest start to the year in the Mediterranean since data collection began in 2014.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Tragedia silenciada: 606 migrantes murieron o desaparecieron en el Mediterráneo en lo que va de 2026

At least 606 migrants have died or been reported missing in the Mediterranean Sea so far in 2026, according to a report released on February 23 by the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM).

This marks the deadliest start to the year in the Mediterranean since the organization began tracking these figures in 2014.

International media outlets reported that the IOM estimates at least 30 migrants are presumed missing or dead from the latest shipwreck off the coast of Crete in Greece, where their vessel capsized due to severe weather.

Greek authorities have confirmed that they have so far recovered only 4 bodies (three men and one woman).

Previously, another 20 individuals had to be rescued in the maritime area of Kaloi Limenes—also in Greece—after their boat sank. This vessel had departed from Libya on February 19, carrying predominantly Sudanese and Egyptian migrants.

We will continue to provide updates.

