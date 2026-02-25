Tragic Death of 2-Year-Old Palestinian Sparks Outrage Over Israel’s Delayed Medical Permits

Original article: Denuncian que Israel dejó morir a niño palestino de 2 años tras 14 meses esperando permiso médico para salir de Gaza

«Israel closed the borders and killed my son,» lamented the mother of the Palestinian child who suffered from an enlarged liver and high fever for months before his untimely death.

A Palestinian boy tragically passed away on Sunday while awaiting Israeli approval to leave Gaza for critical medical treatment, amidst an ongoing health crisis exacerbated by the genocidal war waged by the Zionist regime.

The family of the two-year-old, identified as Nidal Abu Rabeea, told Al Jazeera that despite having all necessary medical documents approved for treatment abroad, they endured a harrowing 14-month wait for permission to exit the besieged territory, home to 2.3 million Palestinians, many of whom are displaced.

«Israel closed the borders and killed my son,» stated Iman Hamdouna, Nidal’s mother, who reported that her son fought against an enlarged liver and high fever for months leading up to his death.

Hospitals in Gaza, operating under severe shortages due to Israeli restrictions, were unable to provide adequate treatment, nor can they assist the thousands of other sick and injured Palestinians who require higher levels of medical care.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry spokesperson Zaher al-Wahidi, a total of 1,360 patients have died while awaiting permission to travel for medical treatment abroad since May 7, 2024, when Israel closed the Rafah border crossing, the only access point for Gaza to the outside world.

As reported by Al Jazeera, thousands of Palestinians in the Strip are currently seeking urgent medical care through the partially reopened Rafah border crossing as of February 2, but they face slow and restricted approvals from Israel.

In a previous interview with the network, al-Wahidi condemned Israel, stating that the Zionist regime «has deliberately and methodically destroyed the healthcare system,» highlighting five critical challenges: the near-total lack of patient evacuations, inadequate medical equipment, shortages of essential medications, destruction of medical facilities, and the urgent need for healthcare personnel.

Despite a «ceasefire» established last October under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s orders, Tel Aviv has continued its attacks on Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 600 Palestinians to date.

The Boy’s Sister Also in Critical Condition

According to the Health Ministry, over 35,000 patients with chronic illnesses are recorded in Gaza, while many others have succumbed due to the devastation caused by the Israeli aggression and blockade.

For instance, prior to the onset of the war in October 2023, there were 1,244 kidney patients in Gaza; that figure has now dropped to 622, as reported by al-Wahidi to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Nidal’s family’s struggle continues, as his one-and-a-half-month-old sister, Rital Alaa Abou Rabeea, is admitted at Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza.

The infant, born just a month before her brother’s death, is also suffering from liver enlargement.

«She is sick in Al-Aqsa Hospital. My son has died, and I fear for my daughter,» her mother told the network.

Israel Violates Ceasefire Terms

According to the terms of the «ceasefire» agreement from October between Israel and Hamas, Israeli authorities pledged to reopen the southern Rafah border crossing for medical evacuations.

While the agreement initially allowed for the evacuation of 50 patients per day, the actual numbers have fallen far short.

Data from the Gaza Government Media Office reveals that between February 2 and 18, only 1,148 Palestinians crossed the Rafah border in both directions, far below the agreed figure of 3,400 for that period.

During those 16 days, a total of 640 people left and 508 returned to Gaza, while 26 Palestinians were denied exit from the enclave.