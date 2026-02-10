Tragic Incident in Texas: Father Shoots and Kills Daughter Amid Argument Over Donald Trump’s Support

Original article: Horror en Texas: Padre disparó y mató a su hija por cuestionarle su apoyo a Donald Trump

A report from the BBC revealed a tragic incident in Texas, USA, where a man shot and killed his own daughter following a dispute regarding his support for the controversial President Donald Trump.

According to the report, the woman, identified as Lucy Harrison, a 23-year-old British national, was killed by her father during a visit to his home in Texas on January 10, 2025, after they engaged in a heated discussion about Trump.

Initially, police investigated the incident as an «involuntary manslaughter,» which meant no criminal charges were filed against the father, identified as Kris Harrison.

«There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t feel the weight of that loss, a burden I will carry for the rest of my life,» said Harrison in a statement released by his lawyers.

So what exactly transpired? According to Lucy’s boyfriend, Sam Littler, on the morning of January 10, Lucy had asked her father about Trump’s connection to Epstein: «How would you feel if I were the girl in that situation and had been sexually assaulted?» To this, the father reportedly responded that «he had two other daughters living with him, so it wouldn’t bother him as much.»

«Littler stated that Lucy became quite angry and ran upstairs,» the BBC report noted.

Meanwhile, in his statement, Kris Harrison claimed that he and his daughter were watching a news story about gun violence when he mentioned that he had a firearm and asked if she wanted to see it. They then went into the bedroom so he could show her a 9mm Glock semi-automatic pistol he kept in the nightstand.

«When I lifted the gun to show her, I suddenly heard a loud bang. I didn’t understand what had happened. Lucy fell instantly,» Harrison stated, mentioning he couldn’t recall if his finger was on the trigger, as he had relapsed into alcoholism that day and had been drinking white wine.

