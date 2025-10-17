Trial Begins Against Parents and Uncle of 12-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped Multiple Times: Victim Died Trying to Escape from Hospital

The opening arguments by Chief Prosecutor Álvaro Hermosilla Bustos marked the start of the oral trial today against C.A.S.F, A.M.L.C, and F.J.M.S (the court has prohibited disclosing their names), two parents of a 12-year-old girl and her uncle, who are accused of repeatedly raping the victim.

The trial is set for 10 days at the Oral Criminal Court of Chillán, where the prosecutor is seeking life sentences for the girl’s parents and a simple life sentence for the uncle.

Additionally, both parents face charges of lesser injuries related to domestic violence against their daughter, for which the prosecution is requesting another 540 days in prison. Moreover, the father has another charge for contempt of court, which could add another 5 years to his sentence.

According to the information presented on the first day of the trial, the alleged offenses committed by the three defendants—who have been held in preventive detention since their charges were formalized—took place in the family’s home in Bulnes and the uncle’s residence in the same commune, between 2021 and 2023.

Prosecutor Hermosilla explained that “the father repeatedly raped his daughter while the mother, in collusion with him, facilitated the occurrence of this crime and even manipulated the victim by denying the occurrences of sexual assaults.”

The uncle, for his part, took advantage of the girl being in his care, along with his partner and the victim’s sister, to carry out the rapes between 2022 and 2023.

The girl presented a 6-week pregnancy, which was terminated under Law 21.030 in early March 2023, due to the circumstances of the rape.

Tragically, the victim died on July 26, 2023, after falling from the fifth floor of the Regional Hospital of Chillán, to which she had been transferred as a protective measure by the Family Court of Bulnes.

For this particular incident, five health professionals from the Regional Hospital of Chillán—F.I.A.L., a pediatrician; C.B.J.F., a nurse; C.N.L.B., a nurse; J.L.Q.R., a nursing technician; and A.C.C., a supervising nurse—were formally charged in September of this year (2025) with involuntary manslaughter.

Also included as defendants are a psychiatrist and a nursing technician, who have not yet been formally notified by the court and are expected to complete this process on November 25.

Deputy Chief Prosecutor Nadia Espinoza explained that the girl was moved from a windowless room to one with a window, despite medical personnel being aware of her high risk of escape. Thus, for the prosecutor, the fall and subsequent death of the victim is a direct consequence of “the infractions and omissions by the medical and nursing team of the Pediatric Unit.”

“They acted with negligence, omitting basic preventive measures that their duties and regulations imposed upon them, despite having clear and updated clinical information warning of the patient’s high risk of escape,” stated Prosecutor Nadia Espinoza.

El Ciudadano

Original article: Partió juicio contra padres y cuñado de niña de 12 años acusados de violarla reiteradamente: Víctima murió intentando escapar del hospital donde había sido derivada