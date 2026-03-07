Tribute to Gladys Marín: «She Never Abandoned Mobilization, Community Engagement, and Human Connection»

Original article: Acto homenaje a Gladys Marín: «Nunca dejó la movilización, la calle, el contacto y el encuentro con las personas»

Procession, Pilgrimage, and Central Event at General Cemetery Mark 21 Years Since Gladys Marín’s Passing

On Saturday, March 7, marking 21 years since the passing of legendary Communist leader Gladys Marín, a large pilgrimage took place through the streets of Santiago culminating at the General Cemetery. The event, attended by authorities, family members, diplomatic representatives—including the Cuban ambassador—and activists from various generations, began at 09:30 at the intersection of Santos Dumont and Avenida La Paz. The march proceeded north to enter through the main gate of the cemetery at 10:00 AM, moving towards the memorial for the leader, where the main tribute commenced at 10:30 AM.

Watch the pilgrimage (video PC Chile on X)

📌¡Gladys por siempre!, Otro año más con su familia y su familia grande, rindiéndole honores.

✊Hoy su legado está más que presente en quienes luchan por una sociedad más justa, ¡Honor y gloria, compañera Gladys Marín! pic.twitter.com/aSB8DRpyJ6 — Partido Comunista de Chile (@PCdeChile) March 7, 2026

Gladys Marín: A Life of Struggle and Consistency

Gladys Marín (1937-2005) was a prominent Chilean politician, educator, and activist, serving as a leader of the Communist Party of Chile (PCCh) and a staunch opponent of Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship. Born in Curepto on July 18, 1937, to a teacher and a farmer, she trained as a primary school teacher in Santiago. In 1956, she joined the Communist Youth (JJCC), eventually becoming its Secretary General from 1965 to 1972, while being elected as a deputy for three consecutive terms (1965-1973).

After the 1973 coup d’état, she went into hiding, followed by exile. In 1978, she returned clandestinely to Chile to lead the PCCh’s resistance, enduring the disappearance of her husband, Jorge Muñoz, in 1976. She served as Secretary General (1994-2002) and President of the PCCh until her death from a brain tumor on March 6, 2005. Gladys was the first woman to run for the presidency of Chile (1999) and was the first to file charges against Pinochet, symbolizing the fight for human rights, democracy, and social justice. Her enduring political legacy is encapsulated in the popular slogan «Fight like Gladys.»

Watch Gladys Marín’s message (Video tribute PC Chile on X)

“Las invito a ser mujeres plenas, a sufrir por el dolor ajeno, a ser solidarias, sensibles y a enamorarse todos los días; a ser ágiles, livianas como las mariposas y fieras ante la injusticia”. pic.twitter.com/S9JRgjm5n9 — Partido Comunista de Chile (@PCdeChile) March 6, 2026

Lautaro Carmona: «A Fighter Who Appears Only Rarely in the History of Peoples»

On this anniversary of her death, Lautaro Carmona, President of the Communist Party of Chile, led the tribute to Gladys Marín, emphasizing her ongoing political and ethical relevance. «Dear comrades and esteemed colleagues, here we are again on March 7, as a testament that our commitment does not weaken over time; on the contrary, it strengthens,» stated Carmona before an engaged audience, highlighting that the legacy of the former Secretary General of the PC has special significance “in light of the advances of the most reactionary forces, who have achieved electoral triumph and gained a government with unquestioned majority.” The party leader specified that they will be a «constructive opposition when it comes to policies benefiting the majority’s interests, and a very critical and demanding opposition when government policies roll back established rights.”

“Gladys was, in the deepest sense of the word, an unwavering fighter for the noblest causes. Not just a fighter of easy speeches or fragile convictions, but one of those who appear rarely in the history of peoples,” asserted Carmona. He recalled that she «never abandoned mobilization, the street, the contact, and the connection with people, movements, and communities,” praising her consistency in filing the historic complaint against Pinochet, “an ethically revolutionary and profound conviction” that allowed for “the temporary detention of the dictator in London.” In this context, he warned: “We reject the right’s intention to implement a policy of impunity for crimes against humanity. Truth and justice, nothing more, but also nothing less.”

The PC president also emphasized Gladys Marín’s international perspective: “She would be deeply shaken by the horrific killings of children in Iran; in Gaza; by the genocide of the Palestinian people; by the criminal blockade against Cuba.” Carmona highlighted her connections with the Nueva Trova and the Nueva Canción Chilena movements, as well as her commitment to indigenous peoples and sexual diversities. “She fostered fraternity and brotherhood, each from their unique perspective, under the leadership of Fidel. CUBA IS NOT ALONE!” he emphasized, calling for the unmasking of the false republican patriotism that compromises our sovereignty.”

“Gladys’s legacy accompanies us, fills us with strength and hope, and inspires us to view the future with a sense of history,” concluded Carmona, announcing plans to visit locations where activists fell to «build memory» throughout the year. In a turbulent world, he proposed to promote “an urgent dialogue with all countries in the region to halt an arms race” and establish Latin America as a zone of peace. “When a people fights for their dignity, history eventually stands by their side. With Gladys’s legacy, we will triumph a thousand times!” he closed.

